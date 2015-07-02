FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold drops to 4-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 2, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops to 4-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold heads lower for third session
    * Dollar hold near 3-week high on strong U.S. data
    * Coming Up: US nonfarm payrolls, durable goods, factory
orders

 (Adds drop to four-week low)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a four-week low
on Thursday, extending losses into a third straight session due
to a strong dollar and the prospect of higher U.S. interest
rates, with the market eyeing U.S. economic data due later in
the day for further trading cues. 
    Spot gold slid to $1,164.25 an ounce, its lowest
since June 5, and was trading at $1,164.61 by 0644 GMT. It has
lost about 1 percent in the previous two sessions. 
    The dollar index held near a three-week top hit
earlier in the session, supported by strong U.S. private
employment data and weakness in the euro after Greece defaulted
on a loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund. 
    With the Greek debt crisis failing to trigger strong
safe-haven bids for gold, markets turned their focus to data on
U.S. nonfarm payrolls and durable goods due later in the day for
clues on the strength of the economy and how that will affect
Federal Reserve monetary policy.
    "Gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset, clearly, has not
really shone through in the past half-week. Not aiding gold's
cause has been a rapidly strengthening dollar," said Howie Lee,
an analyst at Phillip Futures.
    Given the recent strong U.S. economic data, "there may be a
good chance gold could further decline today", Lee said. "We
expect a strong U.S. labour market report to send gold prices
downwards to $1,150." 
    The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed
237,000 private-sector jobs were created in June, beating the
median expectation among economists surveyed by Reuters of a
gain of 218,000 jobs. The gain was the biggest in six months.
 
    More encouraging data could prompt the Fed to raise rates
sooner rather than later, hurting demand for non-interest-paying
bullion. Gold prices have been hamstrung by the prospect of
higher U.S. interest rates this year. 
    The focus in the Greek crisis is on Sunday's referendum.
    Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged Greeks to reject an
international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of repairing
relations with European Union partners before the referendum,
which may decide Greece's future in Europe. 
    There is scope for the Greek crisis to drive more
risk-averse money into gold if it worsens to the point where
Greece leaves the euro zone, or if there is contagion into other
economies in the bloc, such as Italy, Portugal or Spain, traders
said. 

    PRICES AT 0644 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1164.61   -3.89    -0.33
 Spot silver         15.54    0.01     0.06
 Spot platinum        1074      -6    -0.56
 Spot palladium     700.25    3.75     0.54
 Comex gold         1163.9    -5.4    -0.46
 Comex silver        15.49  -0.087    -0.56
 Euro               1.1072                 
 DXY                96.182                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.