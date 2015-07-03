FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold firms above 3-1/2 month low after sluggish US jobs data
#Gold Market Report
July 3, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms above 3-1/2 month low after sluggish US jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Gold was steady above a 3-1/2
month low on Friday, as sluggish U.S. jobs data tempered
expectations for a September rate hike by the Federal Reserve
and hurt the dollar.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,167 an ounce by 0053
GMT. The metal fell to $1,156.85 on Thursday, its lowest since
mid-March, but pared some losses after U.S. economic data.
    * For the week, bullion is still down 0.7 percent, its
second straight weekly loss.
    * Data on Thursday showed nonfarm payrolls rose 223,000 last
month, below expectations. Payrolls growth in April and May was
also revised downwards. At least 432,000 people dropped out of
the labour force. 
    * Before the data release, there had been strong expectation
in markets that the Fed would raise interest rates for the first
time in nearly a decade in September, given recent strong data
on consumer spending and housing. But the softer-than-expected
jobs data prompted investors to lower their bets for a September
rate hike.
    * Bullion, which has been under pressure all year from
uncertainty over a rate hike, pared losses overnight after the
jobs data and as the U.S. dollar index fell from a three-week
high. 
    * Higher rates would boost the dollar but weaken demand for
non-interest-paying bullion.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings fell 0.25 percent to 709.65 tonnes on
Thursday.
    * The market was also following developments in the Greek
debt crisis, which has so far failed to trigger strong
safe-haven bids for the metal. The focus in the Greek crisis is
on Sunday's referendum.
    * The International Monetary Fund delivered a stark warning
on Thursday of the huge financial hole facing Greece as angry
and uncertain voters prepare for a referendum that could decide
their country's future in Europe. 
    * U.S. markets will be closed on Friday in observance of
Independence Day.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks were little changed on Friday, with investors
reluctant to stake out fresh positions after the disappointing
U.S. employment data.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 CN HSBC Services PMI 
    0755 Germany Markit Srv Final PMI June 
    0800 EZ Markit Serv Final PMI June 
    0900 EZ Retail Sales for May

    PRICES AT 0053 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold            1167     1.25      0.11
 Spot silver         15.68    -0.01     -0.06
 Spot platinum     1080.74    -0.21     -0.02
 Spot palladium     693.47     1.22      0.18
 Comex gold           1166      2.5      0.21
 Comex silver        15.64    0.078       0.5
 Euro               1.1087                   
 DXY                96.061                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
