FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near four-month lows on robust dollar
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 8, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near four-month lows on robust dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Gold languished near its
lowest level since March on Wednesday as the ongoing Greek debt
crisis boosted the dollar, offsetting any safe-haven demand from
uncertainty in the euro zone, with other precious metals also
taking a tumble.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,155.69 an ounce
by 0053 GMT, after dropping about 1 percent in the previous
session. The metal fell to $1,148.05 at one point on Tuesday,
its lowest since March 18.
    * Silver dropped 4 percent overnight in its biggest
daily drop since January and taking the metal to levels last
seen in December 2014.
    * Platinum tumbled to its lowest since 2009, while
palladium fell to 2013 lows.
    * The precious metals took a hit as the dollar climbed to a
one-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday.
A stronger greenback makes the dollar-denominated metals more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
    * The dollar has been supported by weakness in the euro as
uncertainty persisted over Greece's fate in the euro zone after
it defaulted on a payment to the International Monetary Fund.
    * Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the
week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return
for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of
Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin.
    * At an emergency summit in Brussels on Tuesday,
representatives of the 19-country euro zone said all 28 European
Union leaders would meet on Sunday to decide Greece's fate. The
talks were organised after Greeks voted last Sunday against a
bailout that carried stringent austerity measures.
 
    * Gold, usually seen as an alternative investment in times
of financial and economic uncertainty, has failed to see
significant safe-haven buying due to the Greek crisis as fears
of contagion seem to be limited. 
    * Elsewhere, the U.S. Mint said on Tuesday that it
temporarily sold out of its popular 2015 American Eagle silver
bullion coins due to a "significant" increase in demand, the
latest sign plunging prices have spurred a resurgence of retail
buying. 
    * South African gold producers said on Tuesday that union
wage demands were "unaffordable" and could add 16.5 billion rand
($1.3 billion) to the sector's wage bill. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares fell on Wednesday as investors fretted over
Greece's debt crisis and a recent plunge in Chinese stocks.
    * The dollar index dipped slightly on Wednesday but
largely held gains from a two-day rally.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1900 U.S. Consumer credit May

    PRICES AT 0054 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold        1155.695    0.545      0.05
 Spot silver         15.11     0.07      0.47
 Spot platinum        1027    -9.25     -0.89
 Spot palladium     641.97    -5.03     -0.78
 Comex gold         1155.1      2.5      0.22
 Comex silver       15.065    0.096      0.64
 Euro               1.0997                   
 DXY                96.743                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.