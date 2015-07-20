FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gold tumbles 4 pct to 5-year low, platinum also knocked
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 20, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 2 years ago

Gold tumbles 4 pct to 5-year low, platinum also knocked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 20 (Reuters) - Gold plunged 4 percent to its lowest in more than five years on Monday with platinum also sinking 5 percent to its weakest since 2009 as investors sold off precious metals.

It was a sudden, massive drop for gold and platinum prices which had breached critical support levels since Friday as the dollar strengthened on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year.

Spot gold was down 2.8 percent at $1,102.40 an ounce by 0150 GMT after falling as far as $1,088.05, the lowest since March 2010.

Platinum lost as much as 5 percent to $942.49 an ounce, its weakest since February 2009. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.