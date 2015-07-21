PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 5-year low, eyes on Shanghai

MANILA, July 21 (Reuters) - Gold held near its lowest level in more than five years early on Tuesday after tumbling more than 4 percent the session before in an early-Asia rout, pulling bullion below the key $1,100 support.

Monday’s selloff began shortly after the Shanghai Gold Exchange opened trading when liquidity was thin and investors are eyeing the bourse for any further selling pressure.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,100 an ounce by 0026 GMT, after an early low of $1,096.65. The metal fell as far as $1,088.05 on Monday, its weakest since March 2010.

* U.S. gold for August delivery slipped 0.7 percent to $1,099 an ounce.

* A lack of liquidity hastened gold’s 4 percent slide in a matter of minutes on Monday after a record 3.3 million lots of the metal, or 33 tonnes, traded on a key Shanghai physical contract, as top consumer China appears to be shunning bullion.

* Investors have found less and less reason to hold bullion as a safe haven, with the dollar strengthening ahead of what is expected to be the first increase in U.S. interest rates for nearly a decade.

* Gold’s slide has helped wipe out half the gains from the last decade’s historic bull run, taking prices back to a key chart level and threatening a break towards $1,000 an ounce.

* CME Group Inc briefly halted trading in U.S. gold futures twice, 20 seconds each time, on Sunday evening as prices plunged.

* Bullion’s slide sent shares of big gold miners into freefall for a third straight trading day with Barrick Gold the worst hit and falling more than 10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange to the lowest levels since 1989.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were steady while the dollar hovered near five-week highs versus the yen after a top Federal Reserve official added to expectations that U.S. interest rates could be hiked as early as September.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

