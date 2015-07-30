FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1 pct as dollar rises on Fed rate hike expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1 pct as dollar rises on Fed rate hike expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fed says U.S. economy “expanding moderately”

* U.S. Q2 GDP expands at 2.3 percent rate (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Luc Cohen and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1 percent on Thursday to a near a 5-1/2-year low as the dollar rose after data showed the U.S. economy improved in the second quarter, supporting views that the Federal Reserve would lift rates by year-end.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said gross domestic product expanded at a 2.3 percent annual rate. First-quarter GDP, previously reported to have shrunk at a 0.2 percent pace, was revised up to show a 0.6 percent rise.

Spot gold dropped as much as 1.3 percent to a session low of $1,081.85 an ounce in earlier trading, not far from its cheapest since February 2010 at $1,077 hit after a selloff on July 20. It was down 0.7 percent at $1,089.11 by 2:07 p.m. EDT (1807 GMT).

With the stronger dollar and the likelihood of a rate hike by the end of the year, “there’s no need for any kind of safety whatsoever,” said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker for RJO Futures in Chicago.

After a two-day meeting, Fed policymakers said the U.S. economy had overcome a first-quarter slowdown and was “expanding moderately.”

That buoyed the dollar, which was up 0.4 percent against a basket of leading currencies, making dollar-priced gold more costly for non-U.S. buyers.

U.S. gold for August delivery slipped 0.4 percent to settle at $1,088.40 an ounce.

“As the focus is back on the dollar and its strength, the trajectory for gold is down until a hike actually happens,” Citigroup strategist David Wilson said.

Mizuho Bank said in a note that it expected just one rate increase this year, with the Fed adopting a gradual pace of tightening. “And policy will continue to be conditioned on data,” it added.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York’s SPDR Gold Trust, were unchanged at 21.87 million ounces for a second day on Wednesday. That level is the lowest since September 2008.

Spot platinum was up 0.1 percent at $983.24 an ounce, within reach of a 6-1/2-year low of $942.49 hit in the previous week. Palladium was up 0.2 percent at $617.25 an ounce, and silver dropped 0.1 percent to $14.72 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Manila; Editing by Susan Thomas and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.