FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold adds to losses as U.S. rate outlook weighs
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 28, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold adds to losses as U.S. rate outlook weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold firms after dropping 0.7 pct in previous session
    * Traders await U.S. economic data this week for cues

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses into a
second session on Monday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report this
week, pressured by worries the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates this year. 
    Several Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week,
keeping the focus of the bullion market firmly on U.S. monetary
policy. Traders will also be closely monitoring economic data,
including nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday, to gauge the
strength of the economy.
    Spot gold had eased 0.3 percent to $1,142.40 an ounce
by 0655 GMT. The metal had dropped 0.7 percent on Friday after
Fed chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank would begin to
raise rates this year.
    "Gold remains driven largely by expectations of Fed policy,
given the still high uncertainty about the hike date," Barclays
analysts said in a note.
    Gold had earlier benefited from ultra-low rates, but the
non-interest-paying metal has lost about 3 percent this year on
fears that demand could take a hit with higher rates.
    Data on Friday supported the view that the Fed could begin
raising rates this year. U.S. gross domestic product rose at a
3.9-percent annual pace in the second quarter, up from the 3.7
percent reported last month. 
    The Fed has said the timing of a rate hike would be data
dependent. 
    "Interest around $1,141 should continue to support gold over
the short-term, while $1,155 will provide resistance," said MKS
Group trader Sam Laughlin. 
    Earlier in the month, the Fed delayed a long-anticipated
rise in U.S. rates, citing concerns over the global economy and
improving investor sentiment towards gold. Holdings in SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose
for a fourth straight session on Friday. 
    Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in
COMEX gold futures and in the week to Sept. 22, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. 
    Among other precious metals, platinum fell 1 percent
to $933.15 on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly drop
since July on Friday. 
    The metal had fallen to a 6-1/2-year low last week on fears
that the Volkswagen emissions scandal could dent demand for
diesel cars, where it is used in catalysts.
    Palladium fell over 1 percent, following a near
10-percent jump last week, its biggest weekly gain since
December 2011. 
    
    PRICES AT 0655 GMT   
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1142.4    -3.46     -0.3
 Spot silver            15    -0.08    -0.53
 Spot platinum      933.15   -10.34     -1.1
 Spot palladium     652.22    -9.25     -1.4
 Comex gold         1141.7     -3.9    -0.34
 Comex silver        14.97   -0.141    -0.93
 Euro               1.1171                  
 DXY                96.307                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies and
Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.