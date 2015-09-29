FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Platinum extends rout, falls below $900 on Volkswagen scandal
September 29, 2015

PRECIOUS-Platinum extends rout, falls below $900 on Volkswagen scandal

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Platinum dips for seventh session out of eight
    * Traders fear Volkswagen scandal could hit auto demand
    * Gold extends losses to third day

 (Rewrites with fresh platinum lows)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Platinum fell below $900 an
ounce on Tuesday for the first time since January 2009 on fears
that the Volkswagen emissions scandal would reduce demand from
the auto sector.
    Spot platinum slid to $899.80 an ounce, before paring
some losses to trade at $902.99 by 0651 GMT.
    The metal, which has fallen for seven sessions out of eight,
has been hurt by news of Volkswagen AG's 
falsification of U.S. vehicle emission tests as investors
believe it could affect demand for diesel cars. 
    Platinum is widely used as a component in emissions-cleaning
catalytic converters for diesel cars. 
    "We tend to think that platinum prices have been oversold in
the face of the emissions concerns and worries about diesel
vehicle sales going forward," said HSBC analyst James Steel. 
    "It strikes us that not enough attention is being given to
the likelihood that tighter emissions legislation and increased
vigilance by the auto makers will increase platinum demand," he
said.  
    Upcoming European legislation on CO2 emissions will make it
harder for the authorities to back a war on diesel, analysts
have said. 
    Meanwhile, palladium has gained as investors believe
demand for gasoline cars could increase in the wake of the
Volkswagen scandal. Last week, the metal hit its highest since
mid-July.
    Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,127.16 an ounce,
extending losses to a third session on worries that U.S. rates
could increase this year. 
    A drop in Asian shares to 3-1/2-year lows failed to trigger
any safe-haven bids for bullion. 
    A flurry of planned appearances this week by Federal Reserve
officials began on Monday, but conflicting views by policymakers
only created more uncertainty.
    William Dudley, head of the New York Fed, and John Williams,
head of the San Francisco Fed, both signalled support for a rate
hike this year. But Charles Evans, head of the Chicago Fed
called for rates to stay near zero until mid-2016.
 
    Traders will also be keeping an eye on U.S. data, including
non-farm payrolls due on Friday.
    Non-interest-paying gold has lost about 4 percent this year
on fears that demand could take a hit in a higher interest rate
environment.
    The drop in precious metals also comes amid a sell-off in
the broader commodities market. 
    Shares in commodity trading firms were hit hard and a
Japanese shipper filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, in the latest
signs that tumbling energy and raw material prices are
triggering a sector-wide crisis. 

    PRICES AT 0651 GMT    
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1127.16    -4.49     -0.4
 Spot silver        14.48    -0.08    -0.55
 Spot platinum     902.99   -13.01    -1.42
 Spot palladium     643.5     -0.5    -0.08
 Comex gold        1126.9     -4.8    -0.42
 Comex silver        14.5   -0.038    -0.26
 Euro              1.1269                  
 DXY               95.785                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu and Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
