PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 2-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data
#Gold Market Report
October 2, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 2-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gold was languishing near a
two-week low on Friday after a five-day losing streak, as
investors waited for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the
session to gauge when the Federal Reserve would raise rates. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,112.60 an ounce
by 0048 GMT, not far from a two-week low of $1,110.75 reached in
the previous session. 
    * Gold has lost nearly 3 percent for the week, its biggest
such decline since the week ended July 24, on expectations that
the Fed will raise rates this year.
    * The yellow metal slid after data on Wednesday showed U.S.
private-sector jobs grew robustly in September, bolstering
expectations that the nonfarm payrolls report later on Friday
would also be strong. 
    * Other data on Thursday showing a slowdown in manufacturing
activity failed to provide any relief for gold, as traders were
reluctant to place big bets ahead of the jobs report.
 
    * The Fed has said the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in
nearly a decade would be data dependent. Higher rates could dent
demand for non-interest-paying gold, while boosting the dollar.
    * San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Thursday
renewed his call for an interest-rate hike "sometime later this
year," citing near-full employment and rapidly rising house
prices that may be a sign of excessive economic optimism.
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.26 percent to 689.20
tonnes on Thursday. 
    * Among other precious metals, palladium was trading
near a three-month high of $679.50 reached in the prior session.
It was headed for its fourth straight weekly gain, its longest
such winning streak since June-July 2014. 
    * The metal, chiefly used in catalysts for gasoline engines,
was boosted by data showing strong car sales from major
automakers. It has also benefited from views that demand for
gasoline cars would increase after Volkswagen's emissions
scandal raised concerns about diesel engine demand.
    * Platinum, which is used in diesel cars, was on
track for its second straight weekly drop, hurt by fears of
lower demand from the auto sector. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Sep 
    1400 U.S. Durable goods Aug 
    1400 U.S. Factory orders Aug
    
    PRICES AT 0048 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1112.6    -0.56    -0.05
 Spot silver        14.495    0.035     0.24
 Spot platinum      903.25     3.25     0.36
 Spot palladium     674.22     1.22     0.18
 Comex gold         1112.2     -1.5    -0.13
 Comex silver       14.505   -0.006    -0.04
 Euro                                       
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
