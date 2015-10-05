FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains sharp gains after sluggish U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gold retained gains from its
biggest daily jump in nearly nine months on Monday as weak U.S.
jobs data eased fears the Federal Reserve will hike rates this
year. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,137.45 an ounce
by 0037 GMT. The metal had gained 2.2 percent on Friday, its
biggest one-day rise since Jan. 15.
    * Data on Friday showed U.S. employers slammed the brakes on
hiring over the last two months, with payrolls outside of
farming rising by 142,000 last month. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected job growth of 203,000 in September.
    * The data raised new doubts on whether the economy was 
strong enough for the Fed to raise interest rates by the end of
this year. 
    * Gold, which had been weighed down all year by expectations
the U.S. central bank could soon rise rates, rallied as the
dollar fell. The metal is still down nearly 4 percent this year.
    * Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while boosting the dollar.
    * Silver had also rallied with gold, gaining 5.4
percent on Friday, its sharpest rise since December, 2014. On
Monday, the metal rose to its highest in two weeks of $15.35.
    * Platinum was trading up 0.8 percent at $912, after
hitting a near-seven-year-low of $888 in the previous session. 
    * Platinum has been hit after revelations last month that
Volkswagen falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests, which some
believe could affect demand for diesel cars. Platinum is widely
used in auto catalysts, particularly for diesel engines.
    * Palladium rose to $705.72 on Monday, its highest
since June, boosted by hopes that demand for gasoline cars,
where the metal is used in catalysts, could increase.   
    * Hedge funds and money managers boosted bullish bets in
COMEX gold futures and options to a four-week high but cut a
silver net long position in the week to Sept. 29, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks rose early on Monday after prospects of a
near-term interest rate hike by the Fed ebbed after
weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0800 EZ Markit Services final PMI Sep
    0830 EZ Sentix index Oct 
    0900 EZ Retail sales Aug 
    1345 U.S. Markit services PMI Sep
    1400 U.S. ISM Non-Mfg PMI Sep
    
    PRICES AT 0037 GMT   
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1137.45   -0.29    -0.03
 Spot silver         15.24       0        0
 Spot platinum         912       7     0.77
 Spot palladium     703.47    7.97     1.15
 Comex gold         1137.2     0.6     0.05
 Comex silver       15.245  -0.018    -0.12
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
