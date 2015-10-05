PRECIOUS-Gold slips on profit-taking but soft US jobs data supports

* Gold dips 0.3 pct after 2.2 percent gain on Friday * Fed rate hike this year doubtful -analysts * Palladium hits highest since June (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Monday on profit-taking, but largely retained gains from its biggest jump in nearly nine months in the previous session as weak U.S. jobs data eased fears the Federal Reserve would hike rates this year. Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,134.91 an ounce by 0635 GMT. The metal had gained 2.2 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day rise since Jan. 15. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers slammed the brakes on hiring over the last two months. Nonfarm payrolls rose by only 142,000 last month, below economist expectations of 203,000. Gold, which had been weighed down all year by expectations the U.S. central bank could soon raise rates, rallied as the dollar fell. The metal is still down nearly 4 percent this year. "The Fed is extremely unlikely to begin policy normalisation as soon as this month and December is looking tenuous too," ANZ analysts said, referring to the remaining two policy meets scheduled for this year. The Fed refrained from raising rates at its last policy meeting in September, citing weakness in the global economy and volatility in financial markets. Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying gold, while boosting the dollar. "We think gold's recent resilience is due in large part to growing expectations that the U.S. economy, in conjunction with that of China's, may now be slowing, perhaps persuading the Fed to defer from raising rates just yet," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. Silver had also rallied with gold, gaining 5.4 percent on Friday, its sharpest rise since Dec. 2014. On Monday, the metal rose to its highest in two weeks at $15.35, before ticking lower. Platinum was trading up 0.8 percent at $912, after hitting a near-seven-year-low of $888 in the previous session. Platinum has been hit after revelations last month that Volkswagen falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests, which some believe could affect demand for diesel cars. Platinum is widely used in auto catalysts, particularly for diesel engines. Palladium rose to $708 on Monday, its highest since June, boosted by hopes that demand for gasoline cars, where the metal is used in catalysts, could increase. Hedge funds and money managers increased bullish bets on COMEX gold futures and options to a four-week high but cut a silver net long position in the week to Sept. 29, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. PRICES AT 0635 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1134.91 -2.83 -0.25 Spot silver 15.2 -0.04 -0.26 Spot platinum 912 7 0.77 Spot palladium 701 5.5 0.79 Comex gold 1134.6 -2 -0.18 Comex silver 15.195 -0.068 -0.45 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Biju Dwarakanath)