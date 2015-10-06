FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near highest in a week as traders see US rate hike delay
#Gold Market Report
October 6, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near highest in a week as traders see US rate hike delay

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gold was holding just below its
highest in a week on Tuesday as investors bet last week's
sluggish U.S. nonfarm payrolls data would deter the Federal
Reserve from hiking rates this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,135.10 an ounce
by 0033 GMT. The metal had climbed to a one-week high of
$1,141.80 in the previous session, before closing down 0.2
percent on mild profit taking.
    * It is still largely holding on to Friday's 2.2 percent
jump, the biggest one-day rise since Jan. 15 following data that
showed U.S. employers slammed the brakes on hiring over the last
two months. Nonfarm payrolls rose by only 142,000 last month,
below economist expectations of 203,000.
    * Other data on Monday showed the pace of growth in the U.S.
services sector decelerated in September as new orders and
business activity slowed, more signs of weakness in the economy.
 
    * The sluggishness in the U.S. economy, along with weakness
in China and volatility in financial markets, could prompt the
Fed to hold rates, analysts have said.
    * Higher rates would increase the opportunity cost of
holding gold, a non-interest-paying asset, while boosting the
dollar.
    * Eric Rosengren still expects the Fed to raise interest
rates this year despite what the head of the Boston Fed called a
"weak" September jobs report, which could signal a more
significant economic slowdown that delays the policy tightening.
 
    * Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.03
percent to 688.98 tonnes on Monday, the first outflow in two
weeks. 
    * Members of South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union will decide whether to strike at operations
of gold companies at a mass meeting on Oct. 11, a spokesman said
on Monday. 
    * Among other precious metals, silver retained a
near-8-percent gain from the precious two sessions. Palladium
 fell 1 percent, after hitting its highest since June in
the previous session.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar climbed versus the safe-haven yen on Tuesday as
improving investor risk appetite worked against the Japanese
currency, which was also under pressure from the prospect of the
Bank of Japan eventually easing monetary policy. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600 Germany Industrial orders Sep 
    1230 U.S. International trade Sep

    PRICES AT 0033 GMT    
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold           1135.1     -0.5    -0.04
 Spot silver          15.58    -0.03    -0.19
 Spot platinum       907.99    -4.26    -0.47
 Spot palladium         683     -6.5    -0.94
 Comex gold            1135     -2.6    -0.23
 Comex silver          15.6   -0.108    -0.69
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
