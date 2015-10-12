FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
#Gold Market Report
October 12, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week high as traders see delay in US rate hike

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
highest in seven weeks on Monday, bolstered by expectations the
Federal Reserve will not hike U.S. interest rates soon.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,156 an ounce by
0043 GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent in the previous session. 
    * The metal climbed to $1,159.80 on Friday, its highest
since Aug. 28, after minutes from the Fed's September policy
meet showed that the central bank was deeply cautious about
tightening monetary policy.
    * Weakness in the dollar, which fell to a three-week low on
Friday, also helped support gold. 
    * A delayed rate rise could support non-interest-paying
gold, although uncertainty over the timing could weigh on prices
in the near term.
    * Two influential Fed policymakers on Friday reinforced Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's message that a rate hike is coming by
year's end. 
    * Fed policymakers are still likely to raise rates this year
but that is "an expectation, not a commitment", and could change
if the global economy pushes the U.S. economy further off
course, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said over the weekend.
 
    * Recent weak U.S. data and concerns over the global economy
have prompted many to believe the first U.S. rate hike in nearly
a decade will not come this year.
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in COMEX gold and silver to four-month highs in the week ended
Oct. 6, data on Friday showed, amid expectations the Fed will
delay a much-anticipated rate hike. 
    * Elsewhere, the London Bullion Market Association said on
Friday it has formally asked exchanges and technology firms to
bid for services such as a gold exchange or a clearing platform
to make the London market more transparent and liquid.
 
    * South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union voted on Sunday to strike at the operations of AngloGold
Ashanti, Harmony Gold and Sibanye Gold
. 
    * Among other precious metals, platinum eased 0.2
percent to $976.99, but wasn't too far from a three-week high of
$983 reached in the previous session.
    * Palladium was down 0.4 percent on Monday after
climbing to a near-four-month high of $722 on Friday. 
    * Trading activity during Asian hours is likely to be
thinner than usual with Japanese markets closed for a public
holiday. U.S. markets will also be shut on Monday for a holiday.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    No major data scheduled 
    
    PRICES AT 0043 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold           1156   -1.13     -0.1
 Spot silver        15.83    0.01     0.06
 Spot platinum     976.99   -1.51    -0.15
 Spot palladium    704.55   -2.95    -0.42
 Comex gold        1155.9       0        0
 Comex silver       15.83   0.012     0.08
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
