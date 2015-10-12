FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold at 7-week high as traders bet on US rate hike delay
October 12, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold at 7-week high as traders bet on US rate hike delay

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold adds to 1.6 pct gain from previous session
    * Dollar near 3-week low after Fed minutes

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gold jumped to a seven-week
high on Monday bolstered by a weaker dollar and expectations the
Federal Reserve will not hike U.S. interest rates this year. 
    Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,166.26 an ounce by
0651 GMT, after climbing to $1,166.60 earlier in the session,
its highest since Aug. 24. The dollar was close to a three-week
low. 
    The metal gained 1.6 percent in the previous session after
minutes from the Fed's September policy meeting showed that the
U.S. central bank was deeply cautious about tightening monetary
policy.
    Trading activity during Asian hours was thinner than usual
with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday. U.S. markets
will also be shut on Monday for a holiday. 
    But investors will be keen on U.S. data on inflation, retail
sales and industrial production due later in the week.
    "We don't expect the U.S. economic data to be very
optimistic," said Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip Futures.
    "So the dollar could be in for more pain this week. That
could push gold higher, even up to $1,180," he said.
    Soft economic data could add to pressure on the Fed to delay
the first U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade, following a
weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report earlier this month
and caution over the global economy.
    Markets now expect the first U.S. rate hike in nearly a
decade in early 2016.
    A delayed rate rise could support non-interest-paying gold,
although uncertainty over the timing could weigh on prices in
the near-term.
    Fed policymakers are still likely to raise rates this year
but that is "an expectation, not a commitment", and could change
if the global economy pushes the U.S. economy further off
course, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said over the weekend.
 
    Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in
COMEX gold and silver to four-month highs in the week ended Oct.
6, data on Friday showed, amid expectations the Fed will delay a
much-anticipated rate hike. 
    Also supporting prices was news from South Africa that the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union voted on
Sunday to strike at the operations of AngloGold Ashanti
, Harmony Gold and Sibanye Gold.
 
    Among other precious metals, silver gained nearly 1
percent, while platinum jumped to a one-month high of
$988.30 an ounce. 
    Palladium was trading close to a near-four-month high
of $722 reached on Friday. 
    
    PRICES AT 0651 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1166.26     9.13     0.79
 Spot silver         15.94     0.12     0.76
 Spot platinum      983.99     5.49     0.56
 Spot palladium      710.5        3     0.42
 Comex gold           1166     10.1     0.87
 Comex silver       15.955    0.137     0.87
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing Michael Perry and Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
