PRECIOUS-Gold slips, high oil prices limit downside

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday, extending losses from the previous session after posting the biggest weekly gain in a month, while bullion should find support from lofty oil prices that threaten global growth. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold lost nearly half a percent to $1,772.19 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after posting a 3.3-percent gain last week. * U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,774. * Brent crude oil hovered near a 10-month high above $125 a barrel on concerns of rising tensions with Iran. A surge in oil prices, along with hefty liquidity injections from the European Central Bank, have raised the spectre of a potential rise in inflation expectations. * Euro zone countries pledged on Sunday at a Group of 20 meeting of finance leaders to reassess the strength of their bailout fund in March, which could clear the way for other G20 countries to give more funds to the International Monetary Fund. * Eyes are on the European Central Bank this week, which is expected to inject nearly half a trillion euros to banks in the second allotment of the 3-year long-term refinancing operation (LTRO), to buy more time for Europe's politicians to find a solution to the euro zone debt crisis. * Speculators raised their bullish bets in gold to the highest level in five months during the week to Feb. 21, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * Spot platinum, which rose to a five-month high at $1,731.5 and surged 5 percent last week, was flat at $1,707.49. * South Africa's Impala Platinum had agreed to rehire thousands of miners sacked for an illegal strike that has halted production for more than a month at the world's biggest platinum mine, a leading union said on Saturday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click, or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of a U.S. economic recovery. * The yen slid to a new seven-month low against the dollar in Asia on Monday, while the euro held remarkably firm as investors continued to unwind negative bets against the single currency ahead of a fresh injection of liquidity by the ECB.. DATA/EVENTS 0500 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Dec 0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Jan 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Jan PRICES Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1772.19 -8.55 -0.48 13.33 Spot Silver 35.44 0.09 +0.25 27.99 Spot Platinum 1707.49 -0.05 -0.00 22.58 Spot Palladium 709.72 -0.28 -0.04 8.77 COMEX GOLD APR2 1774.00 -2.40 -0.14 13.22 3095 COMEX SILVER MAR2 35.45 0.11 +0.30 26.97 565 Euro/Dollar 1.3446 Dollar/Yen 81.10 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edmund Klamann)