FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as euro drops, eyes resistance
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 27, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as euro drops, eyes resistance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold market takes breather after rally last week, euro
drops
    * Gold initially rises; ECB liquidity seen bullish
    * Bullion fails to clear above technical resistance
    * Coming up: U.S. January durable goods Tuesday

 (Updates comment, market activity)	
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased
on Monday, as a weaker euro and oil's retreat halted the metal's
attempt to test technical resistance at above $1,800 an ounce
following last week's sharp rally.	
    Bullion was pressured by lingering economic uncertainty
after leading economies told Europe over the weekend it must put
up extra money to fight its debt crisis if it wants more help
from the rest of the world.	
    The metal briefly rose in a tight range after data showed
euro-zone money supply grew 2.5 percent in January on an annual
basis. [ID:ID:nL5E8DR65O] The metal has risen 13 percent
year-to-date on expectations that monetary policy will remain
loose in key economies.	
    "The gold market may be straddled between tame physical
demand on the one hand and strong currency and investor
risk-related buying on the other," said James Steel, chief
commodity analyst at HSBC.	
    "Ultimately a bull market needs both in order to sustain a
long-term rally," Steel said.    	
    Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent at $1,769.40 an
ounce by 3:06 p.m. EST (2006 GMT). Bullion rose 3 percent last
week for its largest weekly rise in four weeks.	
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$1.50 an ounce at $1,774.90, as trading volume was about 70
percent below its 30-day average.	
    The precious metal has struggled to hold above $1,780 an
ounce, an area of strong technical resistance near the highs in
early December. Gold retreated after briefly breaking above that
level last week.	
    Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Financial, said a new and
definitive longer-term technical buy signal will be triggered if
gold breaks above $1,810 an ounce. 	
    On Monday, it remained under some pressure from losses in
other assets including the euro and crude oil, as investors
worried about oil's rally this month would start to hurt global
growth.	
    	
    GOLD-EURO LINK UNCERTAIN	
    In recent months, better news on the euro zone debt crisis
has benefited gold, as the metal tended to rise along with the
euro on economic optimism.	
    However, analysts said the correlation between the two
remains patchy.	
    UBS in a note that the easing of correlations between gold
and the euro should help shield gold if a negative surprise
emerges from the euro zone in the near term.	
    Gold's initial losses fueled a demand recovery in major
consumer India, a price-sensitive market, on Monday, dealers
said.	
    Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $35.42 an ounce. Spot platinum was down 0.3
percent at $1,703.24 an ounce, while spot palladium was
down 0.9 percent at $703.50 an ounce.	
    South Africa's Impala Platinum is to rehire
thousands of miners sacked for an illegal strike that has halted
production for more than a month at the world's biggest platinum
mine, a leading union said on Saturday. 	
    The strike fueled a near 5 percent rally in platinum prices
last week, taking them to their highest since September at
$1,731.50.	
 3:06 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1774.90  -1.50  -0.1  1762.60 1781.00  121,637
 US Silver MAR  35.524  0.186   0.5   35.045  35.625   57,577
 US Plat APR   1714.30  -0.80   0.0  1693.00 1719.90    5,912
 US Pall MAR    705.30  -5.45  -0.8   703.70  716.55    4,682
 
 Gold          1769.50  -2.69  -0.2  1762.53 1779.11         
 Silver         35.420  0.070   0.2   35.080  35.610
 Platinum      1703.24  -4.30  -0.3  1693.50 1714.00
 Palladium      703.50  -6.50  -0.9   705.00  713.01
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        134,252   195,446   195,013     20.07    0.38
 US Silver      111,892    54,297    46,306     30.55   -2.49
 US Platinum      6,112     7,714     7,970      23.8   -3.01
 US Palladium    10,964     4,674     4,449                  
 
 	
	
 (Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.