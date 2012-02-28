PRECIOUS-Gold steady; ECB funding move to support

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gold traded steady on Tuesday after posting modest losses in the previous session, tracking a pullback in oil prices, while sentiment is supported ahead of a major cash injection action from the European Central Bank later this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,767.14 an ounce by 0034 GMT. U.S. gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,768.80. * Banks will guzzle another half a trillion euros of cheap three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders, who said the opportunity would be the last of its kind. * The first 3-year funding operation by the ECB late last year flooded the market with 489 billion euros of ultra-cheap cash and helped avert a credit crunch in the region. * U.S. crude oil futures extended losses, after overbought conditions and a warning from G20 officials about the impact of higher oil prices on global growth prompted investors to book profits, and ended a seven-day winning run in the previous session. * Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece long-term ratings to "selective default", the second ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade after the country announced a bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden. * The U.S. economy continued to show signs of recovery. Pending homes sales neared a two-year high in January, an industry group said on Monday, further evidence the housing market was slowly turning the corner. * South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) urged its members on Monday to accept an offer by Impala Platinum to rehire miners at its Rustenburg operation, the scene of a violent, illegal strike that has pushed platinum prices higher. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday, while the yen held on to overnight gains ahead of another flood of cheap cash from the European Central Bank that could bolster risk appetite and put the yen under pressure again. * The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market. DATA/EVENTS 1000 EZ Business climate Feb 2012 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Feb 2012 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Dec 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Dec 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb 2350 Japan Industrial output prelim Jan 2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Jan PRICES Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1767.14 0.65 +0.04 13.00 Spot Silver 35.35 -0.01 -0.03 27.66 Spot Platinum 1699.99 -1.50 -0.09 22.04 Spot Palladium 701.47 -0.25 -0.04 7.50 COMEX GOLD APR2 1768.80 -6.10 -0.34 12.89 1875 COMEX SILVER MAR2 35.40 -0.13 -0.36 26.80 469 Euro/Dollar 1.3406 Dollar/Yen 80.40 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)