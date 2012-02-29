PRECIOUS-Gold edges up ahead of ECB loan offer

* Expectations of cheap money buoy gold * Spot gold aims at $1,797/oz -technicals * Gold-silver ratio at five-month low * Coming Up: Results of ECB's LTRO; 1020 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher for a second day on Wednesday, supported by expectations for more cheap loans to be offered by the European Central Bank later in the day. Cash gold was on course to gain for a second month in a row in February ahead of the expected injection of nearly half a trillion euros by the ECB, seen as designed to buy more time for European politicians to resolve the region's debt woes. "There is so much cheap money around," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "The momentum is still there and may push gold to $1,815-$1,820, with expectations that central banks will further relax their policies." Easy monetary policy raises the inflation outlook and benefits gold, traditionally seen as a good inflation hedge. Access to sufficient cheap credit also keeps down the opportunity cost of carrying non-yielding bullion. Spot gold hit $1,790.16 an ounce, its highest since mid-November, before edging down to $1,786.29 by 0730 GMT, up 0.1 percent. Gold is up 2.8 percent so far this month. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,788.30. The euro held its ground and the greenback edged lower against a basket of currencies, giving support to dollar-priced commodities as they become more attractive to buyers holding other currencies. Technical analysis suggested that spot gold still aims at $1,797 during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. SILVER HOLDS NEAR 5-MONTH HIGH Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $37.05 an ounce, after surging 4 percent and reaching a five-month high of $37.21 in the previous session. The gold-silver ratio dropped to its lowest level in five months, after silver rose more than 12 percent so far this month and a whopping 34 percent this year, outperforming other precious metals. "Silver made an impressive breakthrough on the chart, but $37.3 -- the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level from its August high to the December low -- will provide resistance for now," said a Shanghai-based trader. Silver could march towards $40 if it breached that level, but the chances are slim due to sluggish fundamentals, indicated by relatively high forward rates, he added. Reuters' Wang expected silver to rise to $43.97 over the next four weeks, indicated as the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement level on the fall from a record high near $50 to a low above $26 hit in September. Rising holdings of silver-backed exchange-traded funds also indicated growing investors interest in the metal. The overall silver ETF holdings rose to 491.079 million ounces, the highest since last May. Spot platinum gained nearly half a percent to $1,722.24, as investors await the latest in Impala Platinum's dealing with an illegal strike that has disrupted production at Rustenburg, the world's largest platinum mine. Precious metals prices 0730 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1786.29 2.30 +0.13 14.23 Spot Silver 37.05 0.14 +0.38 33.80 Spot Platinum 1722.24 8.00 +0.47 23.64 Spot Palladium 719.50 0.28 +0.04 10.27 COMEX GOLD APR2 1788.30 -0.10 -0.01 14.14 12308 COMEX SILVER MAR2 37.08 -0.06 -0.16 32.83 296 Euro/Dollar 1.3469 Dollar/Yen 80.36 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Sugita Katyal)