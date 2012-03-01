PRECIOUS-Gold edges back after fall on Bernanke comment

SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Spot gold gained more than half a percent on Thursday, pulling back from a fall of 5 percent in the previous session after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke failed to signal further bond buying, dashing hopes of more monetary easing. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,705.19 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day drop in more than three years. * U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,706.90. * U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a tempered view of the economy, and disappointed investors by stopping short of signalling further asset buying. * Hopes of further monetary easing had helped gold rise as much as 14 percent this year. Gold will remain attractive as long as real interest rates stay low, analysts have said. * In contrast to a selling frenzy in spot and futures markets, the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, gained 0.7 percent on the day to 1,293.676 tonnes, its highest in two and a half months. * Eyes are on China's official purchasing managers' index for February, due about 0100 GMT, which is expected to edge up to a five-month high of 50.7. * The European Central Bank pumped 530 billion euros into the euro zone's troubled financial system for the second time since late last year, in what it hopes to be its last major crisis-fighting act. * Other precious metals rebounded too. Spot silver also gained 0.6 percent to $34.80, after shedding more than 6 percent in the previous session. Platinum group metals posted modest gains as well. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal of more stimulus. * The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday as investors cut bullish positions after key events, including the European Central Bank's cash injection, passed without surprise. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Feb 2012 0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Feb 2012 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Feb 2012 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Feb 2012 0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Feb 2012 0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Feb 2012 1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Feb 2012 1330 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly 1500 U.S. Construction spending February 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Jan 2012 Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Feb 2012 PRICES Precious metals prices 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1705.19 9.95 +0.59 9.04 Spot Silver 34.80 0.21 +0.61 25.68 Spot Platinum 1680.74 6.00 +0.36 20.66 Spot Palladium 701.72 3.25 +0.47 7.54 COMEX GOLD APR2 1706.90 -4.40 -0.26 8.94 6097 COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.85 0.27 +0.77 24.84 22 Euro/Dollar 1.3331 Dollar/Yen 81.16 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)