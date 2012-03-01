PRECIOUS-Gold bounces back, bullish tone intact

* Liquidity will remain driver of markets * Buyers rush to Asia's physical gold market * Spot gold may end rebound at $1,726/oz - technicals * Coming up: U.S. initial jobless claims, weekly; 1330 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Spot gold rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, as its biggest daily decline in more than three years attracted buyers who bet on a further rally in bullion despite the slightly hawkish tone of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. Asia's physical gold market witnessed a buying frenzy as jewellers, traders and investors rushed to take advantage of the nearly $100 drop in prices overnight, helping to boost prices. Investors had hoped the Fed will launch another round of quantitative easing, pushing cheap money into the market that would boost inflation, against which gold is a traditional hedge, and give investors additional firepower to buy bullion. But Bernanke stopped short of signalling more asset buying in an otherwise dovish testimony in front of Congress, driving down stock markets and boosting the dollar. While the chances of quantitative easing were reduced, the Fed will likely adopt some measures to promote growth, said Dong Tao, chief regional economist for Credit Suisse in Hong Kong. "But liquidity will remain the driver of financial markets -- this story has not changed, although it will be a fragile story in the sense that markets will be highly volatile," Tao added. Spot gold rose 1.5 percent to $1,720.33 an ounce by 0606 GMT, rebounding after a 5 percent fall on Wednesday, its largest one-day loss since December 2008. Gold prices rose rapidly after the Shanghai Gold Exchange started trading in the morning, as investors took advantage of a $10 discount in spot prices in the global market versus Shanghai prices. The discount has since narrowed, with Shanghai gold trading at 349.30 yuan a gram, or $1,724.32 an ounce. U.S. gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,721.60. Bullion is still up 10 percent this year, on track for its twelfth annual gain, as interest rates remain low and central banks boost liquidity. Banks took 530 billion euros of cheap three-year funds from the European Central bank of Wednesday, bringing to over a trillion euros the amount of money the bank has injected into the financial system in two months. Technical analysis suggested that spot gold's rebound may end at $1,726 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. BUYING OPPORTUNITY Gold's long-term outlook remains intact despite Bernanke refraining from indicating further quantitative easing, and the sharp drop in prices provided a good buying opportunity, traders said. "It's been a long time since we see such decent buying," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, "The fact that Bernanke did not mention more quantitative easing was an excuse to sell, but people are still confident in gold." He added that $1,700 should provide a firm support for gold. Dealers said buying came from across Asia, including China, Thailand and Indonesia. As a sign of unwavering interest in gold, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, gained 0.7 percent on Feb. 29 to 1,293.676 tonnes, its highest in two and a half months. So long as real interest rates stay low gold will remain attractive, said analysts. In January, the Fed pledged to keep interest rates low until at least 2014. Other precious metals also staged rebounds. Spot silver rose 0.9 percent to $34.91, after shedding more than 6 percent in the previous session. Spot platinum climbed 1 percent to $1,691.99, and spot palladium rebounded 0.4 percent to $700.97. Precious metals prices 0606 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1720.33 25.09 +1.48 10.01 Spot Silver 34.91 0.32 +0.93 26.07 Spot Platinum 1691.99 17.25 +1.03 21.46 Spot Palladium 700.97 2.50 +0.36 7.43 COMEX GOLD APR2 1721.60 10.30 +0.60 9.88 37276 COMEX SILVER MAR2 35.00 0.41 +1.19 25.36 40 Euro/Dollar 1.3346 Dollar/Yen 81.04 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)