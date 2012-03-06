FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
March 6, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 6 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, China growth worry weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on
Tuesday after falling 1 percent in the previous session as
China, viewed by many as the engine of the global economy, cut
its economic growth targets, but cheaper prices were expected to
attract more buying from jewellers in Asia. 	
            	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold hardly moved at $1,705.85 an ounce by
0008 GMT --  off a 1-month low at $1,687.99 struck in
end-February. Bullion hit a record around $1,920 last September.	
    * U.S. gold for April delivery added 0.18 percent at	
$1,707.00 an ounce.	
    * China's acceptance of a slower rate of growth rattled
markets on Monday, but it also shows the gradual rebalancing of
the global economy long sought by world leaders is on track.
 	
    * The vast U.S. services sector grew in February at its
fastest pace in a year, contrasting with signs of recession in
Europe, while China cut its annual growth forecast to an
eight-year low. 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Commodity currencies stayed under the cosh in Asia on
Tuesday, having suffered a shakeout overnight as investors cut
bullish positions after China announced its lowest annual growth
target in eight years. 	
    * Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday as
exporters gained on the weaker yen, offsetting some concern over
a near-term market correction, while attractive valuations
underpinned market sentiment. 	
    * Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as
supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided
support, but concerns about global economic growth limited
gains. 	
         	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 	
    0330  Australia RBA cash rate Final  Mar 2012   
 	
    1200  Brazil GDP yy                  Oct 2011   
 	
    1245  U.S. ICSC chain stores yy      Weekly     
 	
 	
    PRICES	
        	
  Precious metals prices 0008 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1705.85    0.06   +0.00      9.08
  Spot Silver        34.02    0.06   +0.18     22.86
  Spot Platinum    1663.74    4.24   +0.26     19.44
  Spot Palladium    703.47    1.00   +0.14      7.81
  COMEX GOLD APR2  1707.00    3.10   +0.18      8.95         2405
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  34.11    0.41   +1.22     22.17          419
  Euro/Dollar       1.3222
  Dollar/Yen         81.54
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

