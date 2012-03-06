FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls 2 pct, breaches support on Greece fears
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
March 6, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 6 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls 2 pct, breaches support on Greece fears

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Gold breaks through support at 200-day moving average
    * U.S. equities slide but option plays seen bullish
    * Platinum, palladium face biggest 1-day loss of 2012
    * Coming up: U.S. ADP private-sector jobs report Weds

 (Updates market activity, adds graphic link)	
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Gold fell 2
percent in heavy volume on Tuesday, breaching
technical support as investors worried more about a possible
Greek default, but some analysts said the metal looked oversold
and was poised for a rebound.	
    Silver fell 3.5 percent, and platinum and palladium posted
their largest daily declines this year, as investors grew more
cautious about the global economic outlook a day after China cut
its growth forecast and data showed the European Union was not
likely to avoid a recession. 	
    Bullion broke below its 200-day moving average for the first
time since mid-January, tracking U.S. equities' slide on worries
Greece could miss a deadline to complete a bond swap that is
part of a bailout and restructuring deal to avert a default.	
    Gold investors were already cautious after the precious
metal tumbled 5 percent last Wednesday on dimmer near-term
prospects for another round of quantitative easing from the U.S.
Federal Reserve. Gold rebounded to near $1,660 an ounce but
investors remained uneasy.	
    "People who are long gold are getting out. They don't like
what's going on with Greece and the stock market is decisively
lower. It's a matter of raising money," said Jonathan Jossen,
COMEX gold options floor trader.
    "But the bullish option flow usually tells me we could be
near a bottom," Jossen said.	
    Spot gold was down 2.1 percent at $1,670.41 an ounce
by 2:52 PM EST (1952 GMT) , having hit a six-week low
of $1,663.95.	
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$31.80 at $1,672.10. 	
    Trading volume was heavy, with more than 20,000 lots of the
April contract changing hands within the first 10 minutes when
the U.S. stock market opened. Wall Street dropped 1.5 percent,
the most in nearly three months. 	
    Turnover was 25 percent above its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed, the highest since last
Wednesday when gold fell 5 percent.	
    "Everyone is trying to get out of the door at the same
time," said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS Finance. 	
    Gold's losses accelerated after the metal broke its 200-day
moving average (DMA) at $1,676 an ounce. The metal had largely
held its 200 DMA during its bull run since early 2009.	
    "A break and close under the 200 DMA would invite the trend
followers to reverse longs and sell short," said Carlos
Perez-Santalla, trader at PVM Futures. 	
    Silver also sold off in gold's wake, down 3.5 percent
at $32.78 an ounce.    	
    Gold has recently failed to benefit from the safe-haven
flows that helped push it to record highs last year as investors
sought the safety of the U.S. dollar.	
    	
     	
    	
    FED VIEW IN FOCUS	
    Also weighing on physical gold sentiment was data showing
gold imports into China from Hong Kong dipped 15 percent in
January from the previous month, reflecting slower sales after a
recent surge. 	
    Gold's latest losses follow a decline of nearly 4 percent
last week. Investors were disappointed when U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to signal another imminent round of
government bond purchases, or quantitative easing.	
    Gold remained up 7 percent for the year, due largely to a
boost in January when the Fed said it would keep interest rates
near zero until at least late 2014.	
    Gold investors will closely watch a policy statement from
the Fed Open Market Committee next Tuesday.	
    Platinum group metals were the biggest decliners, under
pressure from the stronger dollar as well as on concerns about
global growth, which has a greater effect on industrial platinum
and palladium than on gold.	
    Spot platinum was down 2.9 percent at $1,611.49 an
ounce, off a low of $1,598.70, while spot palladium was
down 5 percent at $667.22 an ounce.	
    	
 2:52 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1672.10 -31.80  -1.9  1663.40 1709.80  217,118
 US Silver MAY  32.783 -0.912  -2.7   32.490  34.205   61,894
 US Plat APR   1611.90 -50.70  -3.0  1606.00 1671.90   11,562
 US Pall JUN    671.60 -35.35  -5.0   670.00  710.00    6,843
 
 Gold          1670.41 -35.38  -2.1  1663.95 1708.60         
 Silver         32.780 -1.180  -3.5   32.460  34.150
 Platinum      1611.49 -48.01  -2.9  1608.25 1667.50
 Palladium      667.22 -35.25  -5.0   671.00  706.00
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        248,857   198,458   195,301     20.34    1.03
 US Silver       66,059    64,571    74,288      36.7    1.54
 US Platinum     12,386     7,774     7,961     23.38   -0.62
 US Palladium     6,931     5,536     4,691                  
 
 	
	
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.