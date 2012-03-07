FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on optimism over Fed, Greek debt
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 7, 2012 / 10:57 AM / 6 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on optimism over Fed, Greek debt

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Improved outlook on Greek debt deal, U.S. jobs support
    * Report of Fed bond-buying program boosts sentiment
    * Better physical demand from China, India lifts prices
    * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims Thursday

 (Recasts, updates comment, market activity)	
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose
 on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as
hopes for a new U.S. asset-purchase program and better prospects
facing Greece's debt deal boosted risk appetite.	
    Gold followed increases in U.S. equities and crude oil after
major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Greece's
bond swap offer to private creditors, making it increasingly
likely that the rescue package will go through.	
    Bullion extended gains after the Wall Street Journal said
U.S. Federal Reserve officials were considering a new type of
bond-buying program designed to subdue inflation worries.
 Despite the rise, the metal has lost 6 percent
since Wednesday last week, partly due to fears that no monetary
easing was imminent.	
    "The Fed is going to be so busy managing the yield curve and
it will forget to conduct sound monetary policy and to mop up
this liquidity at some point," said Axel Merk, portfolio manager
of Merk Funds with $700 million in assets under management.	
    Merk said the possibility of a U.S. asset-purchase program
boosted gold's inflation-hedge appeal. Moves by the Fed to boost
economic growth have eroded its credibility to carry out
mandates as a central bank, he said.	
    Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,684.76 an ounce by
3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT).	
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$11.80 an ounce at $1,683.90, with trading volume sharply lower
than the previous day and about 20 percent below its 30-day
average, preliminary Reuters data showed.	
    Gold tumbled 2 percent in heavy trade on Tuesday,
breaching key support at its 200-day moving average, on fears of
a chaotic Greek default.	
    A group of banks and funds representing about 40 percent of
Greece's 206 billion euros ($270 billion) of outstanding debt
 on Wednesday said they would take part in the deal,
joining others that have pledged to accept the offer.
  	
    "Gold is up because there is growing evidence that there
will not be a hard default in Greece," said Bill O'Neill,
partner at commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. 	
    	
    OPEN INTEREST DROP MILD	
    Despite Tuesday's sell-off, open interest in U.S. gold
futures lost only 0.2 percent, CME data showed, suggesting some
investors could have added new short positions when gold broke
below its 200-DMA.	
    Bullion, which has recently followed riskier assets instead
of trading as a safe haven, also drew support after data showed
U.S. companies increased their hiring in February.
 	
    The price drop elicited a response from the consumer sector,
where buying in China and India has picked up this week, albeit
modestly, and holdings of metal in exchange-traded products
remain at record highs, reflecting investor demand for gold.	
    "Although the macro environment is still very
gold-supportive, in the nearer term it's going to be the
physical market and whether that enables prices to consolidate
enough so that investment demand can retake the reins," Barclays
Capital analyst Suki Cooper said.	
    Among other precious metals, silver gained 1.6
percent at $33.43 an ounce. On Tuesday, it dropped more than 4
percent. 	
    Platinum group metals also rebounded after the previous
session's sharp losses. Platinum added 1.1 percent at
$1,626.99 an ounce and palladium rose 3.1 percent to $684
an ounce.	
    Impala Platinum's Rustenburg mine, hit by a large-scale
strike earlier this year, was unaffected by a one-day work
stoppage in the world's No. 1 platinum producer, South Africa.
 	
    	
 3:35 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1683.90  11.80   0.7  1671.70 1688.70  136,812
 US Silver MAY  33.585  0.802   2.4   32.755  33.610   42,520
 US Plat APR   1627.30  15.40   1.0  1611.00 1635.00    7,347
 US Pall JUN    685.35  13.75   2.0   666.05  687.75    2,653
 
 Gold          1684.76  10.82   0.6  1671.65 1687.81         
 Silver         33.430  0.520   1.6   32.740  33.540
 Platinum      1626.99  18.00   1.1  1612.50 1631.00
 Palladium      684.00  20.28   3.1   667.70  684.00
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        158,084   201,398   195,207     20.12   -0.01
 US Silver       48,963    66,419    74,258     37.53    0.83
 US Platinum      8,430     7,958     8,079     23.47    0.09
 US Palladium     2,664     5,470     4,683                  
 
 ($1 = 0.7622 euros)	
	
 (Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by
Dale Hudson and Marguerita Choy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.