PRECIOUS-Gold hovers around $1,700 on Greek debt restructuring
#Gold Market Report
March 9, 2012 / 12:56 AM / in 6 years

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers around $1,700 on Greek debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Gold was hovering
around $1,700 an ounce on Friday, after gaining nearly 1 percent
in the previous session as a strong take-up of Greece's bond
swap offer calmed fears of an imminent default and lifted
sentiment across financial markets.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,699.66 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent fall this week, its
second weekly decline in a row.	
    * U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,700.50.	
    * Greece secured an overwhelming acceptance of a bond swap
offer to private creditors and beat its own most optimistic
forecasts, a senior official said on Thursday after the deadline
expired on a deal needed to avoid a chaotic debt default.
 	
    * Expectation of improved U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due
later on Friday, may add to the risk appetite and lift equities
and commodities. 	
    * A set of data from China, including inflation and
industrial output, is also due on Friday. The data is set to
show factory output, fixed asset investment and inflation
cooling to leave a pro-growth policy bias intact.
 	
    * The European Central Bank kept interest rates at a record
low of 1 percent for a third month running as expected, but
delivered a surprise warning on inflation and called on banks
and governments to build on its recent blitz of radical support
measures to foster a full crisis recovery. 	
    * Spot platinum inched down 0.4 percent to $696.97,
heading for the biggest one-week loss in nearly three months
with a 2.2-percent fall.	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the
week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with
private creditors to avoid a messy default. 	
    * The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight
gains in Asia on Friday after Greece moved closer to securing
fresh funds needed to avoid a messy debt default. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0130  China     CPI yy                   Feb 2012                 
 0130  China     PPI yy                   Feb 2012                 
 0530  China     Industrial output yy     Feb 2012                 
 0530  China     Retail sales yy          Feb 2012                 
 0530  China     Urban investment (ytd)yy Feb 2012                 
 0745  France    Industrial output mm     Jan 2012                 
 0900  Italy     Industrial output yy WDA Jan 2012                 
 1330  U.S.      Employment situation     Feb                      
 1330  U.S.      International trade      Jan                      
 2030  U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders Weekly                 
    	
    PRICES	
   	
 Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1699.66    0.32   +0.02      8.69
  Spot Silver        33.80   -0.05   -0.15     22.07
  Spot Platinum    1656.50   -1.74   -0.10     18.92
  Spot Palladium    696.97   -2.53   -0.36      6.82
  COMEX GOLD APR2  1700.50    1.80   +0.11      8.53         1074
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  33.85    0.01   +0.04     21.24          187
  Euro/Dollar       1.3262
  Dollar/Yen         81.57
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
   	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

