PRECIOUS-Gold hovers around $1,700 on Greek debt restructuring

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Gold was hovering around $1,700 an ounce on Friday, after gaining nearly 1 percent in the previous session as a strong take-up of Greece's bond swap offer calmed fears of an imminent default and lifted sentiment across financial markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,699.66 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent fall this week, its second weekly decline in a row. * U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,700.50. * Greece secured an overwhelming acceptance of a bond swap offer to private creditors and beat its own most optimistic forecasts, a senior official said on Thursday after the deadline expired on a deal needed to avoid a chaotic debt default. * Expectation of improved U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due later on Friday, may add to the risk appetite and lift equities and commodities. * A set of data from China, including inflation and industrial output, is also due on Friday. The data is set to show factory output, fixed asset investment and inflation cooling to leave a pro-growth policy bias intact. * The European Central Bank kept interest rates at a record low of 1 percent for a third month running as expected, but delivered a surprise warning on inflation and called on banks and governments to build on its recent blitz of radical support measures to foster a full crisis recovery. * Spot platinum inched down 0.4 percent to $696.97, heading for the biggest one-week loss in nearly three months with a 2.2-percent fall. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors to avoid a messy default. * The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday after Greece moved closer to securing fresh funds needed to avoid a messy debt default. DATA/EVENTS 0130 China CPI yy Feb 2012 0130 China PPI yy Feb 2012 0530 China Industrial output yy Feb 2012 0530 China Retail sales yy Feb 2012 0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Feb 2012 0745 France Industrial output mm Jan 2012 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Jan 2012 1330 U.S. Employment situation Feb 1330 U.S. International trade Jan 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1699.66 0.32 +0.02 8.69 Spot Silver 33.80 -0.05 -0.15 22.07 Spot Platinum 1656.50 -1.74 -0.10 18.92 Spot Palladium 696.97 -2.53 -0.36 6.82 COMEX GOLD APR2 1700.50 1.80 +0.11 8.53 1074 COMEX SILVER MAY2 33.85 0.01 +0.04 21.24 187 Euro/Dollar 1.3262 Dollar/Yen 81.57 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)