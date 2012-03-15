FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold bounces after 2 pct drop,U.S. dollar eyed
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
March 15, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 6 years

PRECIOUS-Gold bounces after 2 pct drop,U.S. dollar eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Spot gold faces support at $1,635-technicals
 
    * Coming Up: U.S. Jobless claims Weekly; 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)	
    By Lewa Pardomuan	
    SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Gold regained some
strength on Thursday after a drop in the previous session
attracted bargain hunters, but a strong dollar and fading
expectations of more monetary easing in the United States made
the metal vulnerable to more selling. 	
     Some jewellers in Hong Kong returned to the physical
market, but bullion holders in other parts of Asia shifted their
money into equities after strong U.S. economic data and
accommodative monetary policies by global central banks sent
investors back into risk assets. 	
    Spot gold hit an intraday high at $1,648.41 
 an ounce	
and stood at $1,643.59 by 0703 GMT, up $1.49. Gold extended
losses and fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve offered no clues on further easing.	
    "Sentiment is of course very bad. After slipping below
$1,650, prices may go down further to $1,600," said Ronald
Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, adding
that a rebound will be capped at between $1,675 and $1,680.	
    "Safe-haven (appeal) is forgotten for the time being. The
demand is sluggish because of the strong dollar. Speculators
dumped their gold," he said.	
    Gold has fallen around 8 percent since late February as
funds appeared to have closed out of their bullish bets on
worries the Fed has no intention to buy any more major assets to
keep interest rates and borrowing costs low.	
    Bullion rose to a record of around $1,920 last September on
fears the euro debt crisis could stall global growth.	
    U.S. April gold rose $1.30 an ounce to $1,644.20 an
ounce.   	
    	
    The dollar rallied to an 11-month high against the yen and a
one-month peak against the euro on Thursday on growing optimism
about a U.S. economic recovery and subsequent rises in U.S. bond
yields. 	
    In theory, a firmer dollar hurts dollar-based commodities
such as gold, as well as industrial metals such as copper, which
is weighed by concerns about slowing demand from China, the
world's largest consumer. 	
    China's Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that China must
embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its
economy from faltering and to spread wealth more
evenly. 	
    But a Reuters polls found developed economies will pick up
steam this year thanks to an array of ultra-loose monetary
policies from major central banks and amid new signs of progress
in the euro zone's debt crisis. 	
    In the physical market, a lack of buying from jewellers
despite a recent drop in prices rattled the nerves of some
Singapore dealers.  	
    "I guess the dynamics have changed. Customers will only take
gold if there's a need to. Otherwise, there's no commitment,"
said a dealer in Singapore. 	
    In the equity market, the Nikkei rose for a third straight
session on Thursday, boosted by major exporters that surged on
the back of a weaker yen as market players grew more optimistic
about the U.S. economic recovery. 	
      	
  Precious metals prices 0703 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1643.59    1.49   +0.09      5.10
  Spot Silver        32.07   -0.03   -0.09     15.82
  Spot Platinum    1664.00   -6.68   -0.40     19.45
  Spot Palladium    688.75   -6.46   -0.93      5.56
  COMEX GOLD APR2  1644.20    1.30   +0.08      4.94        29169
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  32.10   -0.08   -0.25     14.99         5369
  Euro/Dollar       1.3039
  Dollar/Yen         83.90
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
    	
   	
	
 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.