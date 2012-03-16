PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower, heads for third week of losses

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Friday, heading for its third straight week of losses as a brightening economic outlook in the United States prompted investors to park their money elsewhere, but the metal was off a two-month low hit at mid-week. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold fell $1.79 to $1,655.94 an ounce by 0017 GMT after rising 1 percent on Thursday in a technical rebound. Gold hit a low of $1,634.09 on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan. 16, after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no clues on further monetary easing. * U.S. April gold eased $2.80 to $1,656.70 an ounce. * U.S. economic growth showed signs of becoming more self-sustaining as the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month. * The British government said on Friday it would give local businesses money to find new ways to reuse or recycle precious metals to make them more resilient to fluctuations in supply and price of raw materials. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click, or MARKET NEWS * The rally in the dollar took a bit of a breather in Asia on Friday as investors booked profits on recent chunky gains ahead of key resistance levels, but the greenback's uptrend was seen intact amid an improving U.S. outlook. * Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down in early trade on Friday, with investors pocketing gains in exporters after their sharp rally the day before, although robust U.S. economic data will provide support. DATA/EVENTS 1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Jan 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb 1315 U.S. Industrial production Feb 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0017 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1655.94 -1.79 -0.11 5.89 Spot Silver 32.45 -0.05 -0.15 17.19 Spot Platinum 1684.74 4.86 +0.29 20.94 Spot Palladium 703.00 1.95 +0.28 7.74 COMEX GOLD APR2 1656.70 -2.80 -0.17 5.74 2227 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.49 -0.24 -0.72 16.39 293 Euro/Dollar 1.3077 Dollar/Yen 83.40 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)