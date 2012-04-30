FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high on dollar, U.S. data
April 30, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high on dollar, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Gold held near a 2-week high
on Monday on prospects of more safe haven buying, with the
dollar under pressure from lower-than-expected U.S. economic
data and speculation the Federal Reserve could ease policy
further to boost growth.	
    The U.S. economy, the world's largest, expanded at a 2.2
percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, below
economists' expectations of a 2.5 percent pace. 
 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold hardly changed at $1,663.04 an ounce by
0013 GMT, heading for its third monthly decline. Bullion had
risen to $1 ,667.11 on Friday, its strongest since Ap ril 13,
aft er disappointing U.S. growth and European debt jitters
boosted investment demand. 	
   * U.S. gold for June was little changed at $1,664.20
an ounce.    	
    * Thousands of people protested across Spain on Sunday
against government cuts aimed at tackling a debt crisis that has
pushed the country back into recession and sent unemployment
close to 25 percent. 	
     * Gold traders in India, the world's top buyer of the
bullion, refrained from buying amid a peak wedding season,
thwarted by a huge stock pile and prices that hit a more than
four-month high. 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Monday in the
wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth, leaving
the yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the
Australian dollar at multi-week highs. 	
    * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best
weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from
Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced
confidence in corporate performance. 	
       	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Mar 
    0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Mar 
    0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Apr 
    1230 U.S. Personal income mm Mar 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr 	
 	
    PRICES	
    	
  Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1663.04    0.72   +0.04      6.35
  Spot Silver        31.28    0.05   +0.16     12.96
  Spot Platinum    1572.43    6.08   +0.39     12.88
  Spot Palladium    679.72    1.74   +0.26      4.17
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1664.20   -0.60   -0.04      6.22         1000
  COMEX SILVER MAY2  31.26   -0.09   -0.28     11.98           13
  Euro/Dollar       1.3232
  Dollar/Yen         80.32
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

