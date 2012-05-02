FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold off two-week high on upbeat U.S. data
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 2, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold off two-week high on upbeat U.S. data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Gold held above $1,660 an ounce
on Wednesday, off a two-week high hit in the previous session
after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed worries about the
economy and dampened hopes on more monetary easing. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,661.79 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, after rising to $1,671.20 in on Tuesday.	
    * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,662.70.	
    * After a recent run of weak data, the Institute for Supply
Management said that U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the
fastest pace in 10 months, easing concerns the economy had lost
momentum at the start of the second quarter. 	
    * Investors will closely watch the European Central Bank
rate decision on Thursday, U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday
and weekend elections in France and Greece.	
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33 percent on the
day to a three-month low of 1,274.09 tonnes by May 1.
 	
    * U.S. auto sales rose 2.3 percent in April, helped by
strong gains at Toyota Motor Corp and Chrysler Group
LLC, as American shoppers looked to replace their ageing cars
and trucks and the broader U.S. economy showed signs of
strength. 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    *  The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four
years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster
pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in
the economic recovery. 	
    *  The dollar held gains on the yen Wednesday having bounced
from 2-1/2-month lows after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data
soothed fears the economy was slowing, while Asia waited for the
latest update on Chinese industry. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0230  China     HSBC Mfg PMI Final       Apr                      
 0500  India     HSBC Markit Mfg PMI      Apr                      
 0743  Italy     Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI     Apr                      
 0753  Germany   Markit/BME Mfg PMI       Apr                      
 0755  Germany   Unemployment rate sa     Apr                      
 0758  EZ        Markit Mfg PMI           Apr                      
 1400  U.S.      Durable goods            Mar                      
       India     M3 Money Supply                                   
       Russia    HSBC Mfg PMI             Apr                      
   	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1661.79    0.26   +0.02      6.27
  Spot Silver        31.00    0.06   +0.19     11.95
  Spot Platinum    1565.75   -0.55   -0.04     12.40
  Spot Palladium    677.22    1.17   +0.17      3.79
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1662.70    0.30   +0.02      6.12         1059
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  31.04    0.11   +0.34     11.18          424
  Euro/Dollar       1.3231
  Dollar/Yen         80.24
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editin by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.