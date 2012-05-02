PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as US data eases economy worries

* ISM data shows improvement in US manufacturing, eases concern on economy * Spot gold may drop to $1,644.50 - technicals * Coming up: U.S. durable goods, March; 1400 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Wednesday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session as upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed worries about the economy and dampened hopes of further monetary easing. Spot gold edged down 0.4 percent to $1,654.89 an ounce by 0614 GMT, after rising to $1,671.20 in on Tuesday. U.S. gold also lost 0.4 percent to $1,656. After a recent run of weak data, the Institute for Supply Management said that U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the fastest pace in 10 months, easing concerns the world's largest economy had lost momentum at the start of the second quarter. Stronger economic growth will lessen the need for the U.S. Federal Reserve to further ease monetary policy, and dent investor appetite in bullion which benefits from low real interest rates. Investors are shifting their focus to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due Friday, and closely watching the European Central Bank rate decision Thursday as well as weekend elections in France and Greece. "Gold will probably be sitting in limbo for a few more days," said Nick Trevethan, senior metals strategist at ANZ in Singapore, "It is rather inversely sensitive to positive numbers, as evidenced by the ISM number overnight." He added that the weaker Australian dollar as a result of a surprise rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday triggered some selling by producers, as gold in Aussie dollar terms rose to a three-week high. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell for a second straight day to a three-month low of 1,274.09 tonnes by May 1. "Investors are standing on the sidelines of the market, waiting for the uncertainty around the U.S. economy, the euro zone and QE3 (third round of quantitative easing by the Fed) to clear up," said a Hong Kong-based dealer. Holdings in the iShares Silver Trust, the world's biggest silver ETF, were stagnant, unchanged since April 20 at 9,552.14 tonnes by May 1. Spot silver fell 0.3 percent to $30.84 an ounce. Precious metals prices 0614 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1654.89 -6.64 -0.40 5.82 Spot Silver 30.84 -0.10 -0.32 11.38 Spot Platinum 1560.69 -5.61 -0.36 12.04 Spot Palladium 673.70 -2.35 -0.35 3.25 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1656.00 -6.40 -0.38 5.69 10216 COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.87 -0.06 -0.19 10.59 2202 Euro/Dollar 1.3213 Dollar/Yen 80.35 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)