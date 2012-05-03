FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure from weak US, Europe data
#Gold Market Report
May 3, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure from weak US, Europe data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Gold remained under pressure on
Thursday after disappointing data from both sides of the
Atlantic fueled concerns about global growth, while investors
awaited a rate decision by the European Central Bank later in
the day for more trading cues.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,650.89 an
ounce by 0019 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.	
    * U.S. gold also inched down 0.1 percent to
$1,651.90.	
    * U.S. companies hired the fewest people in seven months in
April, a worrisome sign for a labor market that has struggled to
gain traction and adding to concerns that the economy has lost
some momentum. 	
    * New orders for U.S. factory goods in March recorded their
biggest decline in three years as demand for transportation
equipment and a range of other goods slumped, government data
showed on Wednesday. 	
    * Weak numbers out of Europe added to worries about global
growth. Unemployment in the euro zone in March equalled its
record high of 15 years ago, and the region's factories sank
further into decline.  	
    * Investors will closely watch a meeting by the European
Central Bank later in the day. The ECB is expected to hold fire
despite calls to restart its bond-buying programme to shield
austerity-hit Spain from further pain.    	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on Wednesday as data
showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in
April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will
also disappoint investors. 	
    * The euro wallowed near two-week lows against the greenback
on Thursday, having hit the skids overnight on the back of more
depressing economic news out of Europe that put the spotlight on
the central bank's policy meeting. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 1145  EZ        ECB rate decision        May                      
 1200  Brazil    Industrial output yy     Mar                      
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims           Weekly                   
 	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1650.89   -1.74   -0.11      5.57
  Spot Silver        30.59   -0.04   -0.13     10.47
  Spot Platinum    1556.49   -0.46   -0.03     11.74
  Spot Palladium    666.45    0.50   +0.08      2.14
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1651.90   -2.10   -0.13      5.43          807
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  30.62   -0.02   -0.08      9.69          239
  Euro/Dollar       1.3147
  Dollar/Yen         80.12
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

