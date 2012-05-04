PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Gold held near its weakest in a week on Friday as cautious investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of U.S. payrolls report, which could revive hopes of a third round of U.S. Federal Reserve bond buying. Market expectations for Friday's non-farm payrolls report have fallen this week, with dealers now suspecting the economy added 125,000 to 150,000 jobs in April, below a Reuters consensus forecast of 170,000. For preview, click: FUNDAMENTALS * Gold hardly changed at $1,635.26 an ounce by 0029 GMT, having dropped on Thursday to its lowest since April 25 at $1,630.70 after U.S. data showed services employment declined in April to its lowest level since December. * U.S. gold added $1.10 an ounce to $1,635.90. * In theory, a weaker-than-expected gain in U.S. payrolls could send the dollar lower as it would raise expectations of a third round of quantitative easing, boosting gold's safe-haven appeal. * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged euro zone governments to agree a growth strategy to go hand in hand with fiscal discipline, but as thousands of Spaniards protested in the streets he gave no sign the bank would do more to address people's fears about the economy. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro slid against the dollar for a fourth day on Thursday as Draghi gave a more upbeat assessment of the region's economy but left the door open for policy easing, keeping investors cautious a day before key U.S. labor market data. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor results. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC Services PMI Apr 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Apr 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Apr 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Wkly PRICES Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1635.26 -0.94 -0.06 4.57 Spot Silver 30.09 0.03 +0.10 8.67 Spot Platinum 1530.95 3.80 +0.25 9.90 Spot Palladium 657.65 1.85 +0.28 0.79 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1635.90 1.10 +0.07 4.41 1349 COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.12 0.11 +0.37 7.90 257 Euro/Dollar 1.3145 Dollar/Yen 80.16 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan)