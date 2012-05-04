FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data
#Gold Market Report
May 4, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Gold held near its weakest in a
week on Friday as cautious investors stayed on the sidelines
ahead of the release of U.S. payrolls report, which could revive
hopes of a third round of U.S. Federal Reserve bond buying. 	
    Market expectations for Friday's non-farm payrolls report
have fallen this week, with dealers now suspecting the economy
added 125,000 to 150,000 jobs in April, below a Reuters
consensus forecast of 170,000. For preview, click:
 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Gold hardly changed at $1,635.26 an ounce by 0029
GMT, having dropped on Thursday to its lowest since April 25 at
$1,630.70 after U.S. data showed services employment declined in
April to its lowest level since December.  	
    * U.S. gold added $1.10 an ounce to $1,635.90.     	
    * In theory, a weaker-than-expected gain in U.S. payrolls
could send the dollar lower as it would raise expectations of a
third round of quantitative easing, boosting gold's safe-haven
appeal. 	
    * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged euro
zone governments to agree a growth strategy to go hand in hand
with fiscal discipline, but as thousands of Spaniards protested
in the streets he gave no sign the bank would do more to address
people's fears about the economy. 	
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * The euro slid against the dollar for a fourth day on
Thursday as Draghi gave a more upbeat assessment of the region's
economy but left the door open for policy easing, keeping
investors cautious a day before key U.S. labor market data.
 	
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed
signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report,
while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor
results. 	
   	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 	
    0230 China HSBC Services PMI Apr 
    0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Apr 
    1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Apr 
    1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Wkly 	
	
    PRICES	
       	
  Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1635.26   -0.94   -0.06      4.57
  Spot Silver        30.09    0.03   +0.10      8.67
  Spot Platinum    1530.95    3.80   +0.25      9.90
  Spot Palladium    657.65    1.85   +0.28      0.79
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1635.90    1.10   +0.07      4.41         1349
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  30.12    0.11   +0.37      7.90          257
  Euro/Dollar       1.3145
  Dollar/Yen         80.16
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan)

