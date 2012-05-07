FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold off 1-1/2 wk low on US data, Europe elections
#Gold Market Report
May 7, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold off 1-1/2 wk low on US data, Europe elections

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Monday but
managed to stay away from a 1-1/2 week low hit in the previous
session, as sluggish U.S. jobs data fuelled hopes for more
monetary easing, while elections in Europe added to worries on
the euro zone debt crisis.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold had edged down 0.1 percent to $1,639.99
an ounce by 0039 GMT, off the low of $1,626.50 hit on Friday.	
    * U.S. gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,640.80.	
    * Socialist Francois Hollande ousted Nicholas Sarkozy in the
French presidential election on Sunday and Greece's pro-bailout
ruling parties suffered big losses, fueling concerns on whether
the euro zone will be able to push through the austerity
measures seen crucial to fight the debt crisis. 
[ID:ID:nL5E8G6A7][ID:ID:nL5E8G69GS]	
    * Gold's decline was limited even as the dollar index 
jumped to a three-week high in reaction to the election results,
as some investors see bullion as a safe-haven during political
and economic uncertainty.	
    * U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April and more people
stopped looking for work, adding to hopes that disappointing
data may force the Federal Reserve to further ease its monetary
policy. 	
    * Economists at most major Wall Street firms still see about
a one in three chance the Federal Reserve will launch another
massive round of monetary stimulus in an effort to prop up the
economy, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. 	
    * Friday's purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) showed that
the euro zone economy worsened markedly in April and suggested
that a recession could extend to mid-year and be deeper than
previously thought. 	
    * Speculators raised long bets in gold to the highest level
since early April in the week of May 1, but reduced their silver
net long positions to the lowest level since early January, the
data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.
 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stock index futures fell after Greek voters trounced
ruling parties in elections on Sunday, a result that put the
country's future in the euro zone at risk. 	
    * The euro tanked in early Asian trade on Monday, breaking
below its well-worn range from the past three months. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0830  EZ        Sentix Index                May                 
 1000  Germany   Industrial orders           March
 1400  U.S.      Employment Index            April               
 1900  U.S.      Consumer Credit             March               
    	
    PRICES	
	
    Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1639.99   -2.06   -0.13      4.87
  Spot Silver        30.16   -0.18   -0.59      8.92
  Spot Platinum    1518.24   -2.11   -0.14      8.99
  Spot Palladium    645.95   -0.25   -0.04     -1.00
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1640.80   -4.40   -0.27      4.72         5577
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  30.20   -0.23   -0.76      8.19         1320
  Euro/Dollar       1.2983
  Dollar/Yen         79.93
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

