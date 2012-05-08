FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure from euro; China, India demand helps
May 8, 2012 / 1:22 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure from euro; China, India demand helps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Tuesday as
a backlash by voters in Greece and France against austerity
measures continued to weigh on the euro, while upbeat prospects
for demand in India and China, the world's top two gold
consumer, lent some support to prices.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.49 an ounce
by 0100 GMT.	
    * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,638.10.	
    * Hong Kong shipped 62,907 kilograms of gold to mainland
China in March, up nearly 59 percent on the month, said the Hong
Kong Census and Statistics Department. 	
    * Gold imports by India, the world's biggest buyer of
bullion, could rise on pent-up demand from jewellers after the
federal government decided to scrap an excise duty on jewellery
it imposed in March, the head of a trade body said on Monday. 
 	
    * The euro edged lower, extending losses from the previous
session after elections in France and Greece cast doubts on the
political will and commitment to austerity measures seen crucial
to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.  	
    * The dollar, U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds have become
the safe haven of choice among investors during the political
upheaval in Europe.  	
    * German industrial orders shot up in March with foreign
demand coming almost exclusively from non-euro zone nations,
highlighting Germany's resilience to the debt crisis but also
its increased reliance on markets outside the bloc.
 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the
S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on
Monday. 	
    * U.S. crude futures were barely changed in early trade on
Tuesday, with oil investors awaiting U.S. crude inventory data.
 	
   	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 1000  Germany Industrial output mm       Mar                      
 1145  U.S.    ICSC chain stores yy       Weekly                   
 1255  U.S.    Retail sales               Weekly
 1400  U.S.    IBD/TIPP consumer confidence index    May
 1400  U.S.    ISM semi-annual economic forecasts     
    	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0100 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1637.49   -0.61   -0.04      4.71
  Spot Silver        30.06    0.05   +0.17      8.56
  Spot Platinum    1518.25   -3.55   -0.23      8.99
  Spot Palladium    644.70    2.82   +0.44     -1.20
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1638.10   -1.00   -0.06      4.55         2472
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  30.08   -0.04   -0.14      7.76          327
  Euro/Dollar       1.3038
  Dollar/Yen         80.00
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months  
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

