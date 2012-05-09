FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near $1,600 as Greek crisis takes toll
#Gold Market Report
May 9, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near $1,600 as Greek crisis takes toll

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Gold languished near $1,600 an
ounce on Wednesday, after suffering its biggest daily decline in
more than two months as escalating fears about Greece's
political crisis continued to weigh on the euro and bullion.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,603.09 an
ounce by 0012 GMT, after sinking 2 percent and hitting a
four-month low of $1,594.94 on Tuesday.	
    * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,603.50.	
    * The political turmoil in Greece deepened, as the new
leadership sought to form a government that threatens to renege
on the bailout plan and drive Greece out of the euro zone,
sending jitters to financial markets. 
 	
    * Worries about Greece's crisis pushed German Bund yields to
record lows as investors fled risk assets to seek safe havens.
 	
    * European Union leaders will meet on May 23 to discuss how
to find ways to boost growth at the same time as putting public
finances in order, after recent elections in Greece and France
shook market confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its
debt crisis. 	
    * European central bankers pushed back on Tuesday against
pressure to do more to shore up the euro zone, placing the
threshold for fresh policy action a lot higher than market
jitters over Greece's inconclusive election. 	
    * Spot palladium rebounded from a four-month low of
$614.90 hit in the previous session, up nearly 1 percent to
$620.72.	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political
developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal
health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well
above lows. 	
    * The euro edged lower against the dollar on Wednesday after
seven sessions of straight losses on concerns that political
uncertainty in Greece and French leadership change could
undermine austerity plans viewed as central to tackling the euro
zone debt crisis. 	
     	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0600 Germany  Trade data               March
 0645 France   Trade data               March
 1400 U.S.     Wholesale inventories    March
 2350 Japan    Bank lending             April    
    	
    PRICES	
      Precious metals prices 0012 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1603.09   -1.79   -0.11      2.51
  Spot Silver        29.35   -0.07   -0.24      5.99
  Spot Platinum    1505.74    1.96   +0.13      8.09
  Spot Palladium    620.72    5.82   +0.95     -4.87
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1603.50   -1.00   -0.06      2.34         1679
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  29.36   -0.10   -0.35      5.16          431
  Euro/Dollar       1.2998
  Dollar/Yen         79.88
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
