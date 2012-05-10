FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles as investors fret over Greek chaos, Spanish banks
May 10, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles as investors fret over Greek chaos, Spanish banks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - 
 
 Gold struggled to make headway on Thursday after three straight
sessions of losses, with investors still worried about political
deadlock in Greece and problems in Spain's banking sector.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,590.49 an ounce by 0035 GMT,
after dipping to a four-month low of $1,579.30 in the previous
session.	
    * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,590.70.	
    * Euro-zone governments kept Greece afloat on Wednesday by
agreeing a payment of 5.2 billion euros ($6.72 billion) from the
region's bailout fund, despite opposition from some member states
following the Greek election results. 	
    * Deepening political chaos in Greece seemed to put it at risk of
insolvency and a euro exit. Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will
make a last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday and avoid
a new election after voters rejected a bailout deal. Both
conservatives and leftists failed in earlier attempts to break the
deadlock. 	
    * Worries over the health of Spanish banks added to investors'
worries about the euro zone. The government took over Bankia, Spain's
fourth-biggest lender, aiming to dispel concerns over its ability to
clean up a financial sector severely hit by a property market crash
four years ago. 	
    * Investors fled risk assets, pushing up prices of U.S.
Treasuries and German Bunds, while a sell-off in Spanish bonds pushed
yields above 6 percent.  	
    * Preliminary trade data from China, due later in the day, is
expected to show it imported less oil and copper in April, which
could put pressure on commodities prices. 	
    * The Shanghai Futures Exchange will launch a silver futures
contract <0#SAG:> on Thursday. 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click,
 or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as
investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news that
Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped cut losses
late in the session. 	
    * The euro held steady on Thursday after falling to its lowest
level since late January in the previous session on concerns that
political turmoil in Greece threatens its rescue deal and fears rise
about risks posed by problems with Spanish banks. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
	
 0645  France    Industrial output mm     Mar                      
 0800  Italy     Industrial output yy WDA Mar                      
 1100  Britain   BOE Bank Rate            May                      
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims           Weekly                   
 1230  U.S.      International trade      Mar                      
       China     Exports yy               Apr                      
       China     Imports yy               Apr                      
       China     Trade balance            Apr                     
 	
    	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1590.49    0.04   +0.00      1.71
  Spot Silver        29.24    0.02   +0.07      5.60
  Spot Platinum    1494.49    2.71   +0.18      7.29
  Spot Palladium    613.97    5.17   +0.85     -5.90
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1590.70   -3.50   -0.22      1.53         1894
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  29.24   -0.01   -0.02      4.73          552
  Euro/Dollar       1.2936
  Dollar/Yen         79.69
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
($1 = 0.7733 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
