PRECIOUS-Gold struggles as investors fret over Greek chaos, Spanish banks

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Gold struggled to make headway on Thursday after three straight sessions of losses, with investors still worried about political deadlock in Greece and problems in Spain's banking sector. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,590.49 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after dipping to a four-month low of $1,579.30 in the previous session. * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,590.70. * Euro-zone governments kept Greece afloat on Wednesday by agreeing a payment of 5.2 billion euros ($6.72 billion) from the region's bailout fund, despite opposition from some member states following the Greek election results. * Deepening political chaos in Greece seemed to put it at risk of insolvency and a euro exit. Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday and avoid a new election after voters rejected a bailout deal. Both conservatives and leftists failed in earlier attempts to break the deadlock. * Worries over the health of Spanish banks added to investors' worries about the euro zone. The government took over Bankia, Spain's fourth-biggest lender, aiming to dispel concerns over its ability to clean up a financial sector severely hit by a property market crash four years ago. * Investors fled risk assets, pushing up prices of U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, while a sell-off in Spanish bonds pushed yields above 6 percent. * Preliminary trade data from China, due later in the day, is expected to show it imported less oil and copper in April, which could put pressure on commodities prices. * The Shanghai Futures Exchange will launch a silver futures contract <0#SAG:> on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click, or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session. * The euro held steady on Thursday after falling to its lowest level since late January in the previous session on concerns that political turmoil in Greece threatens its rescue deal and fears rise about risks posed by problems with Spanish banks.