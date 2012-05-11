FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold heads for worst weekly fall since March
May 11, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for worst weekly fall since March

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Gold slipped in thin trade on
Friday, heading for its worst weekly fall since March, as
investors failed to shake off worries about Europe's festering
debt crisis which threatens to hurt global economic growth.	
    Gold, though traditionally seen as a safe haven, fell victim
to a wave of sell-offs across risk assets in the past few days,
which forced investors and speculators to sell bullion to cover
losses in other markets.  	
      	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold eased $1.42 to $1,592.31 an ounce by 0020
GMT, having risen slightly on Thursday as higher U.S. equities
spurred bargain hunting.  	
    * U.S. gold for June delivery fell $2.80 an ounce to
 $1,592.70 an ounce.      	
    * Fading hopes for more U.S. monetary easing after a strong 	
run of U.S. economic data also prompted investors to unwind 	
bullish bets in gold. Thursday's data showed U.S. jobless claims	
edged down last week, offering a glimmer of hope after April's 	
weak employment growth.  	
    * European Union paymaster Germany warned Greece on Thursday
that European partners could only go on aiding debt-ridden
Athens if it sticks to an international bailout programme
rejected by voters in a general election. 	
    * Shanghai silver futures were greeted with strong
investment demand when trade opened on Thursday as eager
investors poured in to take advantage of new trading
opportunities, even though price performance fell short of
expectations. 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
     MARKET NEWS	
    * The Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Friday
ahead of China's industrial output and inflation data, which
will give further clues to the health of the world's second
largest economy, Japan's largest export market. 	
    * U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening
as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its
chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market
losses" that it said could "easily get worse." 	
    * The euro gained against the dollar on Thursday, snapping
eight straight sessions of declines and bouncing from its recent
3-1/2-month low as stress in Spanish debt markets eased and
Greece secured funds to repay its bondholders. 	
       	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0130 China CPI yy Apr                         
    0130 China PPI yy Apr                         
    0530 China Industrial output yy Apr           
    0530 China Retail sales yy Apr                
    0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Apr       
    0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report Nov               
    1230 U.S. PPI April                            
    1355 U.S TR/Univ of Mich consumer sentiment May 
    1930 - U.S. CFTC data Weekly                   	
    	
    	
  Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1592.31   -1.42   -0.09      1.82
  Spot Silver        28.95   -0.03   -0.10      4.55
  Spot Platinum    1479.68   -0.85   -0.06      6.22
  Spot Palladium    610.78    0.43   +0.07     -6.39
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1592.70   -2.80   -0.18      1.65         1949
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.95   -0.23   -0.78      3.71          594
  Euro/Dollar       1.2933
  Dollar/Yen         79.85
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
     	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Robeert Birsel)

