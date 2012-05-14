PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up, off 4-month low on Nikkei

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday after an early rebound in Japanese stocks ignited bargain hunting, but gains were capped by fears about a worsening debt crisis in Europe after inconclusive election results in Greece raised the risk the country could exit the euro zone and the European Union. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold added $4.30 an ounce to $1,582.60 by 0026 GMT, having hit a low around $ 1,573 o n Friday, its weakest since early January, on fears that the debt crisis in Europe will hurt global economic growth. * U.S. gold for June slipped $1 an ounce to $1,583.00. * Greece's president will continue talks with the country's political leaders on Monday evening to try to form a government, a senior presidency official said. * China may need a back-up plan to prevent economic growth being cut short by a surprise dip in demand at home and abroad and suggestions monetary policy easing since the final quarter of last year is insufficient to deal with the downturn. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Japan's Nikkei share average opened slightly firmer on Monday as uncertainty about Greece's future in the euro was offset by a boost to the market from China's decision to cut bank reserve ratios. * However, shares outside Japan fell as investors saw more reasons to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity steps, and China took further steps to support its fragile growth. * The euro slid to a 3-1/2-month low in volatile trade on Friday as political uncertainty in Greece and hefty losses disclosed by U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase spurred risk aversion. * U.S. crude prices dropped below $96 a barrel on Monday, pressured by China's slowing economy, the increasing likelihood of a Greek exit from the euro zone, and Saudi's call for higher oil stock levels. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EZ Industrial production yy Mar -- China FDI (ytd) May PRICES Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1582.60 4.30 +0.27 1.20 Spot Silver 28.88 0.03 +0.10 4.30 Spot Platinum 1470.49 10.49 +0.72 5.56 Spot Palladium 604.22 7.12 +1.19 -7.40 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1583.00 -1.00 -0.06 1.03 3963 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.86 -0.03 -0.10 3.39 434 Euro/Dollar 1.2898 Dollar/Yen 80.04 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)