PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up, off 4-month low on Nikkei
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
#Gold Market Report
May 14, 2012

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up, off 4-month low on Nikkei

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday after
an early rebound in Japanese stocks ignited bargain hunting, but
gains were capped by fears about a worsening debt crisis in
Europe after inconclusive election results in Greece raised the
risk the country could exit the euro zone and the European
Union. 	
      	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Gold added $4.30 an ounce to $1,582.60 by 0026 GMT,
having hit a low around $ 1,573 o n Friday, its weakest since
early January, on fears that the debt crisis in Europe will hurt
global economic growth.	
    * U.S. gold for June slipped $1 an ounce to
$1,583.00.   	
   * Greece's president will continue talks with the country's
political leaders on Monday evening to try to form a government,
a senior presidency official said. 
 	
    * China may need a back-up plan to prevent economic growth
being cut short by a surprise dip in demand at home and abroad
and suggestions monetary policy easing since the final quarter
of last year is insufficient to deal with the downturn.
 	
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Japan's Nikkei share average opened slightly firmer on
Monday as uncertainty about Greece's future in the euro was
offset by a boost to the market from China's decision to cut
bank reserve ratios. 	
    * However, shares outside Japan fell as investors saw more
reasons to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new
government failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition
to austerity steps, and China took further steps to support its
fragile growth. 	
    * The euro slid to a 3-1/2-month low in volatile trade on
Friday as political uncertainty in Greece and hefty losses
disclosed by U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase spurred risk aversion.
 	
    *  U.S. crude prices dropped below $96 a barrel on Monday,
pressured by China's slowing economy, the increasing likelihood
of a Greek exit from the euro zone, and Saudi's call for higher
oil stock levels. 	
       	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0900 EZ Industrial production yy Mar 
     --  China FDI (ytd) May             	
   	
    PRICES	
    	
  Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1582.60    4.30   +0.27      1.20
  Spot Silver        28.88    0.03   +0.10      4.30
  Spot Platinum    1470.49   10.49   +0.72      5.56
  Spot Palladium    604.22    7.12   +1.19     -7.40
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1583.00   -1.00   -0.06      1.03         3963
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.86   -0.03   -0.10      3.39          434
  Euro/Dollar       1.2898
  Dollar/Yen         80.04
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
    	
    	
    	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)

