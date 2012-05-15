FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold briefly touches 4-1/2 month low on euro
May 15, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold briefly touches 4-1/2 month low on euro

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Gold on Tuesday briefly
dropped to its lowest since late December as the euro sank
against the U.S. dollar on worries crisis-hit Greece could leave
the euro zone, although lower prices attracted jewellery makers
and bargain hunters.	
    Gold raced to a record of around $1,920 an ounce in 2011,
when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the
debt crisis in Europe. But bullion is moving in tandem with
riskier assets this year, with investors turning to the safety
of the dollar and the euro hitting multi-month lows.  	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold hit in an intraday low at $1,555.40 an
ounce before rebounding to $1,558.25 by 0019 GMT, up $1.60.   	
    * U.S. gold for June delivery fell $2.90 to
$1,558.10 an ounce.      	
    * Greece's president will ask politicians on Tuesday to
stand aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation
away from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the
proposal and look set to force a new election they reckon they
can win. 	
     * The selloff in commodities deepened on Monday, with U.S.
crude oil sinking below $95 and a benchmark index for resource
markets touching a 19-month bottom, as Greece's political woes
exacerbated fears that trouble in Europe would drag down demand
for raw materials. 	
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning, with
investors on edge as Greece comes closer to a costly and
tumultuous exit from the euro zone. 	
     * The euro fell to a nearly four-month low against the
dollar on Monday. 	
        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 	
    0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Apr    
    0600 Germany GDP flash yy Q1             
    0800 Italy GDP prelim yy Q1              
    0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Q1         
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May  
    1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly    
    1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Apr             
    1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Apr                  
    1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Apr            
    1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Apr                 
    	
    PRICES	
      	
  Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1558.25    1.60   +0.10     -0.35
  Spot Silver        28.23    0.11   +0.39      1.95
  Spot Platinum    1436.24    4.10   +0.29      3.10
  Spot Palladium    590.75    3.87   +0.66     -9.46
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1558.10   -2.90   -0.19     -0.56         1501
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.21   -0.14   -0.50      1.06         1200
  Euro/Dollar       1.2831
  Dollar/Yen         79.85
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
    	
    	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

