PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-1/2 month low on Greek turmoil

(Updates prices, adds quotes) * U.S. futures, cash gold at lowest since December * Coming Up: U.S. Build permits: change mm Apr; 1230 GMT SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses on Wednesday and slipped to its weakest since December after Greece's failure to form a government prompted investors to cut their exposure to the precious metal, which is now behaving like other risk assets. Concerns about upheaval in the euro zone hit the euro and sent share prices lower across Asia as Greek political leaders meet Wednesday to form a caretaker government that will lead the country into its second election in just over a month. U.S. June gold futures, which often dictate spot gold, dropped more than 1 percent to a low of $1,536.5 an ounce, their lowest since Dec. 29. Cash gold was also at a 4-1/2 month low. "Everybody is rushing to buy the U.S dollar. A strong dollar is negative for gold for the time being," said Ronald Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, adding that demand from jewellers was limited due to volatile prices. "Jewellers don't know what to do. Maybe when the price has stabilised at some levels, they will start to reenter the market. There's a bit of scale-down buying." Spot gold was down $2.04 an ounce at $1,542.06 as of 0128 GMT, having hit an intraday low of $1,538.99. Gold rallied to a record of around $1,920 an ounce in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe. But bullion is moving in tandem with riskier assets this year, as investors turn to the safety of the dollar and the euro hits multi-month lows. Money managers in gold futures and options slashed their net long positions by 20 percent to the lowest level since December 2008, as investors aggressively unwound their bullish bets in the precious metal after a sharp price pullback. The euro held at four-month lows against the dollar and may extend losses sustained so far this month after Greece said it will hold new elections, raising risks Athens could eventually exit the euro. In equity markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent, after retreating as much as 1.1 percent to a four-month low on Tuesday. The index has been falling for the past three sessions, and has lost more than 7 percent since May 2. Financial markets have been rattled by the prospect that a victory next month by Greek leftists opposed to austerity measures - conditional to an international bailout - could put not only Greece's euro membership but the euro zone's fiscal consolidation efforts at stake. Precious metals prices 0128 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1542.06 -2.04 -0.13 -1.39 Spot Silver 27.66 -0.03 -0.11 -0.11 Spot Platinum 1430.69 4.39 +0.31 2.71 Spot Palladium 592.20 -1.30 -0.22 -9.24 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1542.00 -15.10 -0.97 -1.58 7601 COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.64 -0.44 -1.57 -0.99 2239 Euro/Dollar 1.2729 Dollar/Yen 80.34 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)