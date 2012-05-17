PRECIOUS-Gold off 4-1/2 month low, tracks euro

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Gold rose half a percent on Thursday as bargain hunters resurfaced after prices tumbled to another 4-1/2 month low in the previous season, but gains could be limited by fears of a deepening debt crisis in Greece, even as the euro rebounded. Bullion has this year been moving in tandem with assets that are perceived to be risky, shedding its status as a safe haven in times of economic instability. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold added $7.64 an ounce to $1,545.94 an ounce by 0046 GMT after falling as low as $1,527 on Wednesday, its weakest since Dec. 29. * U.S. gold futures for June delivery rose $9.30 an ounce to $1,545.90. * The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalised, the ECB said on Wednesday, confirming earlier exclusive reports by Reuters. * Indian gold futures hit their lowest level in six weeks, extending losses for the third straight session on Wednesday, attracting bargain hunting by physical traders, though the rupee hitting a record low capped the downside. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Shares steadied in Asia on Thursday, but investors found no reason to bet on risk amid deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other stressed euro zone economies. The euro was steady around $1.2730, off a four-month low of $1.26811 reached on Wednesday. [MKTS/GLOB[ * U.S. crude prices steadied near $92 a barrel on Thursday as concerns over a Greek exit from the euro zone offset support from U.S. government data showing a smaller rise in crude stocks than an industry report earlier this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Mar 0700 Spain Q1 GDP 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1230 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks 1400 U.S. Leading indicators April 1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index for PRICES Precious metals prices 0046 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1545.94 7.64 +0.50 -1.14 Spot Silver 27.42 0.28 +1.03 -0.98 Spot Platinum 1435.19 9.99 +0.70 3.03 Spot Palladium 594.20 7.25 +1.24 -8.93 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1545.90 9.30 +0.61 -1.33 3775 COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.40 0.20 +0.73 -1.86 1184 Euro/Dollar 1.2738 Dollar/Yen 80.26 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)