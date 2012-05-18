FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold erases early gains as euro weakens
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 18, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold erases early gains as euro weakens

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors cautious over euro zone debt worries
    * Gold faces resistance at $1,582-technicals 
    * Coming Up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data; 1930 GMT

 (Recasts; updates prices; adds details)	
    By Lewa Pardomuan	
    SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Gold reversed course and edged
down on Friday after posting its biggest daily rise in more than
three months the previous session, as the euro weakened on
mounting worries over the euro zone debt crisis. 	
    The single currency dropped to a four-month low against the
dollar as investors fretted about the possibility of Greece's 
exit from the euro zone and about Spain's banking sector after
Moody's downgraded 16 Spanish banks.  
 	
    Gold eased $1.45 to $1,571.80 an ounce by 0653 GMT,
on course for a weekly fall of 0.6 percent - its third losing
week in a row.	
    Gold rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday, its biggest
one-day rise since January, supported by a decline in regional
U.S. factory activity that fueled hope for more monetary
stimulus.	
    U.S. gold for June delivery edged down 0.2 percent
to $1,572.   	
    "We'd like the market to hold at $1,550-$1,560. If it does
that, then I think there's a fair chance we could continue
higher towards the $1,600 level, perhaps re-establishing the
range there," Nick Trevethan, senior metals strategist at ANZ in
Singapore. 	
    "But if the headlines out of Europe continue poorly, we may
retest the lows," Trevethan said.	
    Bullion raced to a record of about $1,920 an ounce last
September on fear the euro zone crisis could spiral out of
control.	
    But this year, the precious metal is moving in tandem with
assets that are perceived to be risky while safe havens,
including the dollar and U.S. Treasuries, became more
appealing.  	
 	
    	
    JEWELLERS SELL	
    In the physical market, higher bullion prices prompted
selling from jewellers and speculators, but premiums for gold
bars were mostly steady at $1.10 to $1.20 to London prices in
Singapore. Earlier this week, dealers noted buying interest from
Thailand, Indonesia and India.	
    "I'm so confused in this kind of market. We did buy scraps
from Monday to Wednesday, but now we are selling. The market has
gone up and down so much," a dealer in Singapore said.	
    "Thailand is selling gold, and I am not sure what India is
doing right now." 	
    Gold demand in top consumer India is likely to moderate in
2012 as higher inflation trims disposable income at a time
prices are stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the
World Gold Council in the country told Reuters. 	
    Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.17 percent on
Thursday from Wednesday, while, that of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust,
climbed 1.08 percent during the same period. 	
    	
    Precious metals prices 0653 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1571.80   -1.45   -0.09      0.51
  Spot Silver        27.96   -0.07   -0.25      0.98
  Spot Platinum    1447.94    2.79   +0.19      3.94
  Spot Palladium    596.70   -1.30   -0.22     -8.55
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1572.00   -2.90   -0.18      0.33        23995
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  27.99   -0.04   -0.12      0.25         5495
  Euro/Dollar       1.2657
  Dollar/Yen         79.24
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  	
	
 (Editing by Robert Birsel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.