FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on steady euro; concerns linger
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 21, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on steady euro; concerns linger

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Monday to
extend last week's rise rise, tracking a steady euro after world
leaders pledged to combat financial turmoil, although worries
about Greece and the euro zone debt crisis remain.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,595.99 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, after prices gained 0.8 percent last week.	
    * U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,596.	
    * World leaders backed keeping Greece in the single currency
bloc at a summit of the G8 leading industrialised nations, and
vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil
while revitalising a global economy increasingly threatened by
the euro zone debt crisis. 	
    * The Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras said he would seek
talks with European leaders on new terms to keep Greece in the
euro zone if he was elected. 	
    * Hedge funds and other money managers liquidated more than
$2 billion in U.S. gold in the week ended May 15, as they cut
the net long positions to 78,619 contracts -- the lowest since
December, 2008, showed data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission.  	
    * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
 rebounded from a 3-1/2-month low hit last
Thursday to 69.884 million ounces on May 18. The holdings struck
an all-time high of 70.89 million ounces in March.	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by
Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for
the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood
in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets. 	
    * The euro inched up on Monday, after pulling back from a
four-month low in the previous session, though concerns about
Greece and Spain are likely to keep the single currency under
pressure. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0915 Japan US Atlanta Fed President Lockhart speaks
 1230 US    Chicago Fed national activity index         April
      	
    PRICES	
  	
 Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1595.99    3.99   +0.25      2.06
  Spot Silver        28.82    0.19   +0.66      4.08
  Spot Platinum    1458.69    8.69   +0.60      4.72
  Spot Palladium    604.70    6.40   +1.07     -7.33
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1596.00    4.10   +0.26      1.86         7267
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.79    0.07   +0.24      3.12          958
  Euro/Dollar       1.2790
  Dollar/Yen         79.17
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.