PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses ahead of EU summit
May 23, 2012

PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses ahead of EU summit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday,
extending sharp losses made in the previous session as hopes
faded that an informal European Union meeting later in the day
would yield steps to help with the region's debt crisis.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,562.56 an
ounce by 0019 GMT after losing 1.5 percent the previous day.	
    * U.S. gold lost 0.9 percent to $1,562.50, after a
1.3 percent fall in the previous session.	
    * At an informal European Union summit later in the day, 
France is expected to promote mutualised European debt although 
Germany remains firmly opposed to the idea. 	
    * In hopeful signs for the U.S. economy, the pace of sales
for existing homes in April rose to its fastest in nearly two
years and a falloff in foreclosures helped cause an unexpected
jump in prices. 	
    * Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest
platinum producer, said it was losing 3,000 ounces a day as most
workers were not reporting for duty at its Rustenburg mine on
Tuesday because of fresh unrest between rival unions.
 	
    * Spot platinum edged down 0.1 percent to $1,437.50.	
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.4 percent to 1,265.43
tonnes by Tuesday, the lowest level in nearly four months.
 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in
Asia on Wednesday, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held close
to a four-month peak against a basket of major currencies on the
heightened fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone.  	
 	
    * U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatility
late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy
shares offsetting strength in financials. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 1400  U.S.      New home sales chg mm    Apr                      
 1400  U.S.      New home sales-units mm  Apr                      
 2330  Japan     Reuters Tankan DI        May                     
       Japan     Bank of Japan rate decision
   	
    PRICES	
    Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1562.56   -5.34   -0.34     -0.08
  Spot Silver        27.94   -0.19   -0.68      0.90
  Spot Platinum    1437.50   -1.55   -0.11      3.19
  Spot Palladium    606.47    0.14   +0.02     -7.05
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1562.50  -14.10   -0.89     -0.27         2789
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  27.92   -0.26   -0.92      0.02          792
  Euro/Dollar       1.2649
  Dollar/Yen         80.03
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
