FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold slumps on scepticism of EU meeting
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 23, 2012 / 3:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slumps on scepticism of EU meeting

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Dollar index hits loftiest level since Sept. 2010
    * Indian rupee falls to record low against the dollar
    * Spot gold may fall to last week's low at $1,527/oz -
technicals 
    * Coming up: EU summit

 (Adds details; updates prices)	
    By Rujun Shen	
    SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday
extending sharp losses made in the previous session as investors
were sceptical that an informal European Union meeting later in
the day would yield steps to help solve the region's debt
crisis. 	
    Gold fell to as low as $1,555.03 an ounce earlier in the
day, its lowest level in nearly a week, tracking a weaker euro
as investors fretted about the possibility of a Greek exit and
its implications for the global economy.	
    Investors will be watching the outcome from the EU summit,
but confidence is on the wane since Germany and France are
likely to confront each other on the idea of mutualised European
debt. 	
    "Can it solve the debt crisis? No," said Dick Poon, manager
of precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong, "Everyone is worried
about Greece withdrawing from the euro zone and the global
economy, and would rather keep cash on hand than buying
anything."	
    Gold has lost its safe haven appeal to the dollar, U.S.
Treasuries and German Bund, partly as a strengthening dollar
makes the metal less attractive to buyers holding other
currencies. 	
    The dollar index hit its highest level since
September 2010, on course for its fourth consecutive weekly
rise, while the euro attempted to test a four-month low against
the greenback hit last week. 	
    Spot gold lost 0.8 percent to $1,555.41 an ounce by
0629 GMT after falling 1.5 percent the previous day.	
    U.S. gold slumped 1.4 percent to $1,555.30, after a
1.3 percent fall in the previous session.	
    	
    The rupee hit a record low against the dollar, which is
likely to further pressure demand from India, which is losing
its status as the world's top gold consumer to China. 	
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell a hefty 1.4 percent to
1,265.43 tonnes by Tuesday, the lowest level in nearly four
months and after failing to breach above $1,600. 	
    Other precious metals weakened as well. Spot silver 
dropped 1.5 percent to $27.72, on course for its biggest daily
decline in a week and a third straight day of decline.	
    "The stronger dollar is pressuring silver, even though the
lower prices of the metal has lured back some buying from
industrial users in Asia," said a Shanghai-based trader.	
    Spot platinum lost 1.2 percent to $1,421.69,
extending a 1.5-percent dip in the previous session, despite
rekindled supply concerns following operation disruption at the
world's biggest platinum mine Rusternburg.	
    Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest
platinum producer, said it was losing 3,000 ounces a day as most
workers were not reporting for duty at its Rustenburg mine
because of fresh unrest between rival unions. 	
    	
   Precious metals prices 0629 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1555.41  -12.49   -0.80     -0.54
  Spot Silver        27.72   -0.41   -1.46      0.11
  Spot Platinum    1421.69  -17.36   -1.21      2.06
  Spot Palladium    601.20   -5.13   -0.85     -7.86
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1555.30  -21.30   -1.35     -0.73        22017
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  27.70   -0.48   -1.72     -0.79         5862
  Euro/Dollar       1.2669
  Dollar/Yen         79.47
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
   	
    	
	
 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.