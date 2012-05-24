FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers about $1,560/oz; Greece fear persists
May 24, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers about $1,560/oz; Greece fear persists

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Gold hovered around $1,560 an
ounce on Thursday, and remained on shaky ground as worries about
Greece and the euro zone still dominated market sentiment after
a European Union summit yielded few practical steps to manage
the debt crisis.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,559.30 an
ounce by 0049 GMT, after dropping to $1,533.41 in the previous
session.	
    * U.S. gold gained 0.7 percent to $1,559.30.	
    * European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to
prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the
single currency, urged the country to stay the course on
austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout
programme. 	
    * Spain announced a 9-billion-euro ($11 billion) bailout for
troubled lender Bankia on Wednesday, while also seeking ways to
help its highly indebted regions meet huge refinancing needs
that threaten to drag the country deeper into the eurozone
crisis. 	
    * Worries about the euro zone outweighed concerns about
potential supply shortage in platinum caused by a shutdown of
the world's biggest platinum mine Rustenburg. Spot platinum
 traded flat at $1,418.19 after falling to a four-month
low of $1,400.9 on Wednesday. 	
    * Burnishing the appeal of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries,
the U.S. spring home-selling season got off to a strong start in
April, with rising sales and prices providing evidence that a
housing market recovery was gaining some traction.
 	
    * German government debt continued to attract nervous
investors. Berlin sold 4.56 billion euros of zero coupon bonds
carry on Wednesday, its first-ever sale of debt offering
investors no regular return. 	
    * Markets will watch the China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI
data due at 0230 GMT, to assess the health of the world's
second-largest economy. 	
    * Spot palladium dropped to $583.18 in the previous
session, its lowest in nearly six months, before recovering some
lost ground to $590.20.	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * The embattled euro hovered just above a near two-year low
against the dollar on Thursday and remained vulnerable to
further declines as the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro
zone kept investors on tenterhooks. 	
    * U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday,
rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp
rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple
 helped lift the Nasdaq. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0230  China     HSBC Mfg Flash PMI       May                      
 0600  Germany   GDP detailed yy          Q1                       
 0658  France    Markit Mfg Flash PMI     May                      
 0728  Germany   Markit Mfg Flash PMI     May                      
 0758  EZ        Markit Mfg flash PMI     May                      
 0800  Germany   Ifo business climate     May                      
 0800  Germany   Ifo current conditions   May                      
 0800  Germany   Ifo expectations         May                      
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims           Weekly                   
 2330  Japan     CPI, core nationwide yy  Apr                      
    	
    PRICES	
  	
 Precious metals prices 0049 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1559.30   -1.78   -0.11     -0.29
  Spot Silver        27.77   -0.02   -0.07      0.29
  Spot Platinum    1418.19   -0.06   -0.00      1.81
  Spot Palladium    590.20    1.42   +0.24     -9.55
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1559.30   10.90   +0.70     -0.48         4755
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  27.74    0.22   +0.80     -0.63          953
  Euro/Dollar       1.2568
  Dollar/Yen         79.45
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)

