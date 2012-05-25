FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
May 25, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near $1,560, on track for 6 pct loss in May

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Gold barely moved on Friday in
line with calmer equities but the metal was on track for a 6
percent loss this month, hit by fears the debt crisis in Europe
could spiral out of control and trigger a global ecomomic
slowdown.	
    Dealers are awaiting the release of U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data later in the day for clues on investors'
interest after net "long" managed money in U.S. gold -- which
reflects bullish bets on bullion -- fell by $2.2 billion to
$12.2 billion for the week ended May 15. 	
   	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,558.40 an ounce by 0046
GMT after hitting a session high at $1,577.50 on Thursday, when
the euro briefly rose against the U.S. dollar. 	
    * U.S. gold for June delivery was hardly changed at
$1,558.00 an ounce.    	
   *  The CME Group, the world's largest commodities
exchange, on Thursday cut margins for trading gold, crude oil,
RBOB gasoline and lean hog contracts, effective after the close
of business on Tuesday, May 29. 	
   * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
   * Asian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight
uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to
return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides, but
weak global data and Europe's fiscal woes limited the gains.
 	
    * The euro hovered near two-year lows against the dollar on
Friday, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data which
showed that no European state is immune from the ongoing debt
crisis which saw the currency drop nearly two percent this week.
 	
        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    1430 - U.S. ECRI weekly  	
    1930 - U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly 	
    	
    PRICES	
   	
  Precious metals prices 0046 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1558.40    0.15   +0.01     -0.35
  Spot Silver        28.24   -0.05   -0.18      1.99
  Spot Platinum    1421.19    7.64   +0.54      2.02
  Spot Palladium    588.92    6.02   +1.03     -9.74
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1558.00    0.50   +0.03     -0.56         2198
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.21    0.05   +0.19      1.06          583
  Euro/Dollar       1.2543
  Dollar/Yen         79.67
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 	
    	
    	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

