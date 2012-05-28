PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground, underpinned by steady euro

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Monday after rising 1 percent in the previous session, as prices gained mild support from a steady euro after Greek polls showed the pro-bailout government was in favour of the public opinion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,574.28 an ounce by 0047 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent last week on jitters over the euro zone debt crisis. * U.S. gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,574.2. * Greece's conservatives have regained an opinion poll lead that would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone, a batch of new surveys showed on Saturday. * Meanwhile, Spain's wealthy Catalonia region asked for help from the central government as it was running out of options for refinancing debt this year, adding to worries about Spain's finance. * Speculators cut their net long position in U.S. gold futures and options to its lowest since December 2008 in the week ended May 22. Net long position in silver dipped to the lowest level since November, 2008, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. * U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in more than four years in May as Americans stayed positive about the job market, while higher-income households were optimistic on wage increases, a survey released on Friday showed. * This week investors will look at U.S. non-farm payrolls and China's official purchasing managers index data, to gauge the health of the world's top two economies during the turmoil in Europe. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe. * The euro bounced off two year lows in early Asia trade on Monday after Greek conservatives topped opinion polls ahead of another general election, triggering short-covering on the hope that Athens may agree to austerity steps and avoid a euro zone exit. DATA/EVENTS 2330 Japan Household spending April 2330 Japan Unemployment rate April 2350 Japan Retail sales April U.S. Holiday PRICES Precious metals prices 0047 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1574.28 0.73 +0.05 0.67 Spot Silver 28.61 0.11 +0.39 3.32 Spot Platinum 1428.45 1.95 +0.14 2.54 Spot Palladium 589.20 2.45 +0.42 -9.70 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1574.20 5.30 +0.34 0.47 2524 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.59 0.20 +0.72 2.42 871 Euro/Dollar 1.2566 Dollar/Yen 79.54 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)