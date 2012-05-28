PRECIOUS-Gold firms on euro rebound; Europe worries linger

* Gold lacks conviction, awaits direction from euro zone * Spot gold may rebound to $1,588/oz - technicals * Increase in gold shorts outpaces gains in longs - CFTC (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday, tracking a firm euro, as fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone receded slightly after opinion polls showed pro-bailout conservatives in the lead, but gains were checked as worries about the region were far from over. The euro bounced back from a two-year low hit on Friday after the opinion polls triggered short-covering in the single currency, while the dollar index fell for the first time in five sessions, helping support commodities priced in the greenback. "June will be a key month as investors await the Greek election," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Gold will probably be rangebound between $1,530 and $1,600 per ounce if there's no major news before the election." Bullion shed more than 1 percent last week, in tandem with the euro, equities and other commodities, as investors fretted over the impact of a potential Greek exit from the euro zone and rushed to lower-risk assets such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries. But investors remain worried as Spain's wealthy Catalonia region sought central government help as it was running out of options for refinancing debt this year. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,580.42 per ounce, its highest level in nearly a week, and traded at $1,577.76 by 0627 GMT. U.S. gold was up half a percent at $1,577.30. In the week ended May 22, speculators cut their net bullish bets on U.S. gold to the lowest level since December 2008 as the rise in short positions outpaced the uptick in longs, data from U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. "There is no particular reason to buy gold at this point - oil prices have slumped, the dollar is very strong and we don't see the prospect of more monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve any time soon," a Hong Kong-based dealer said. "People are just waiting for the verdict on Greece." Further strengthening the dollar, U.S. consumer sentiment rose to the highest level in more than four years in May as Americans remained positive about the job market, while higher-income households were optimistic about wage increases, a survey released on Friday showed. This week investors will look at U.S. non-farm payrolls and China's official purchasing managers index data to gauge the health of the world's top two economies. Precious metals prices 0627 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1577.76 4.21 +0.27 0.89 Spot Silver 28.64 0.14 +0.49 3.43 Spot Platinum 1435.62 9.12 +0.64 3.06 Spot Palladium 593.95 7.20 +1.23 -8.97 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1577.30 8.40 +0.54 0.67 15775 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.63 0.24 +0.84 2.54 3485 Euro/Dollar 1.2595 Dollar/Yen 79.42 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)