PRECIOUS-Gold pauses after rebound; Spain in focus
#Gold Market Report
May 31, 2012

PRECIOUS-Gold pauses after rebound; Spain in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on
Thursday, after bouncing from a key support level at $1,530 an
ounce in the previous session, as investors remained focused on
Spain's struggle with it finances and frail banking sector.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,561.80 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, on course for a 6 percent monthly fall, stretching
its losing streak to a fourth month and matching a similar run
in late 1999. 	
    * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,561.	
    * Spanish government bond yields surged to a six-month high
on deepening fears over the country's banking sector, and
Italian bond yields broke above the 6 percent danger level.
 	
    * Investors remained worried about Spain, even after the
European Union offered it more time to reduce its budget deficit
and direct aid to recapitalise distressed banks. 	
    * The benchmark U.S. Treasury note yield fell to a 60-year
low as investors fled to safe-haven assets to ride out Europe's
deepening financial crisis. 	
    * Latest opinion polls in Greece brought little comfort to
investors, as they showed parties for and against a bailout
neck-to-neck or very close to each another. 	
    * Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes
unexpectedly fell in April to a four-month low, undermining some
of the recent optimism that the housing sector was touching
bottom. 	
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in
Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about
Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis. 	
    * The dollar fell to its lowest level in 3-1/2 months
against the yen, and the euro fell to its lowest against the
dollar in nearly two years. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0500  Japan     Construction orders yy     Apr                          
 0530  India     2011/12 GDP                2011                         
 0530  India     GDP Quarterly yy           Jan 2012                     
 0600  Germany   Retail sales yy real       Apr 2012                     
 0755  Germany   Unemployment rate sa       May 2012                     
 0900  EZ        Inflation, flash yy        May 2012                     
 1200  Brazil    Industrial output yy       Apr 2012               
 1215  US        ADP employment report      May
 1230  US        Preliminary GDP            Q1
 1230  US        Jobless claims             Weekly
 1345  US        Chicago PMI                May
 	
   PRICES	
     Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1561.80   -0.10   -0.01     -0.13
  Spot Silver        27.82   -0.07   -0.25      0.47
  Spot Platinum    1394.44   -1.26   -0.09      0.10
  Spot Palladium    602.97    0.34   +0.06     -7.59
  COMEX GOLD JUN2  1561.00   -2.40   -0.15     -0.37           75
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  27.80   -0.19   -0.67     -0.43          797
  Euro/Dollar       1.2365
  Dollar/Yen         78.90
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months 
 
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
