PRECIOUS-Gold posts 6 pct loss in May despite daily gain
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold posts 6 pct loss in May despite daily gain

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Gold slides 6 pct in May on euro crisis, US growth fear
    * Fourth straight monthly loss longest since January 2000
    * Bullion flat as crude oil drops for 2nd day
    * Coming up: U.S. May nonfarm payrolls data Friday

 (Recasts, updates comment, market activity, adds graphic link)	
    By Frank Tang	
    NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Gold ended May with its fourth
straight monthly decline, the most in 12 years, but finished
Thursday's trading session with a small daily increase as a
deepening euro zone crisis prompted some investors to turn to
gold amid flight from riskier assets.	
    On Wednesday, gold rose $30 an ounce in a dramatic technical
rally after bouncing off technical support at $1,530. Despite
that rebound, it notched a 6 percent monthly drop in May as
bullion investors have liquidated during the month amid
sell-offs in equities and commodities.	
    Traders noted that gold had outperformed other assets such
as equities and crude oil, and said it may now be poised to
become a safe haven again in a time of euro zone turmoil and
fears of a slowing global economy.	
    "It seems like investors are increasingly using gold as a
short-term allocation shift for safety when things are really
falling apart," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker
at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.	
    "If you see significant deterioration in the job and housing
markets, you are going to see a flight into an asset that
performs well under those circumstances which is gold," Streible
said.	
    Gold for a second day outperformed equities and commodities
after several reports suggested weakness in the U.S. employment
and manufacturing sectors. The disappointing data came ahead of
Friday's all-important nonfarm payrolls report. 	
    Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent at $1,564.30 an ounce
by 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT). Bullion's 6 percent drop for the
month marked its biggest decline since a late December sell-off
put bullion teetering on the brink of a bear market.	
    For May, bullion outperformed crude oil ,
which tumbled about 15 percent and matched the S&P 500 index's
 decline of around 6 percent. The precious metal is about
even since the start of the year. 	
    	
    	
    	
    On charts, gold broke below a three-year upward trend.
Analysts said, however, the metal should hold technical support
at around $1,530 an ounce after it fell close to that level
three times in two weeks and held each time. 	
    Gold's rise came as crude oil fell for a second day after
the European Central Bank stepped up pressure for a joint
guarantee for bank deposits across the euro zone, saying Europe
needed new tools to fight bank runs. 	
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
up 80 cents at $1,562.60  with trading volume largely in line
with its 30-day norm after stronger-than-average turnover in the
previous two sessions.	
        	
    EURO DEBT CRISIS EYED   	
    Fears of Europe's debt crisis spiraling out of control put a
bid on gold, after Dow Jones reported that the International
Monetary Fund was in talks with Spain on contingency plans for a
rescue loan. However, both the IMF and Spain said they were not
in talks. 	
    "Sooner rather than later, all the central banks are going
to try to stand against the potential fallout of the euro zone
more frantically, and that should be more supportive for the
price of gold," said Axel Merk, chief investment officer of Merk
Investments which manages $700 million in client assets.	
    Gold gained 15 percent earlier this year after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates near zero
until at least late 2014 and could introduce a fresh round of
economic stimulus or an asset-purchase program known as
quantitative easing (QE).	
    Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.3 percent
to $27.81 an ounce, while platinum rose 1.2 percent to $1,412.25
an ounce and palladium also gained 1.3 percent to $610.47
an ounce.	
    	
 3:30 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold JUN   1562.60  -0.80  -0.1  1551.80 1572.60    5,873
 US Silver JUL  27.757 -0.226  -0.8   27.510  28.190   41,426
 US Plat JUL   1417.60  16.40   1.2  1393.20 1419.50    9,011
 US Pall JUN    612.10   7.40   1.2   602.00  611.60      306
                                                               
 Gold          1564.30   2.40   0.2  1553.20 1572.30         
 Silver         27.810 -0.080  -0.3   27.580  28.200
 Platinum      1412.25  16.55   1.2  1397.25 1415.24
 Palladium      610.47   7.84   1.3   603.77  612.75
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        178,652   192,688   193,876     23.28    1.40
 US Silver       47,616    52,394    52,139     34.44    0.64
 US Platinum     10,206     6,922     7,971        18    0.00
 US Palladium     3,343     5,502     4,599                  
                                                               
 	
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Alden
Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.